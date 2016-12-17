New battle looms after Aleppo carnage

Other areas may be hard to retake as the Syrian army is overstretched and a shadow of its earlier self

Last week, Syrian government forces finally won territorial control of the vast majority of rebel-held Aleppo, but the on-off evacuation of civilians from east Aleppo has had tragic human consequences. Some civilians were killed while trying to leave, some have made it to safer areas, while some remain trapped in a city where the regime forces are searching ruthlessly for rebel soldiers and punishing any one associated with them with dire consequences. Civilians and rebel troops have been mingled together, so the regime forces regard anyone in the area as a potential rebel and therefore shoot first without making any rational judgements. The latest killings follow years of indiscriminate bombing and shelling that have slaughtered thousands of civilians in an entirely man-made disaster for which Syrian President Bashar Al Assad and his Iranian and Russian allies bear full responsibility.

But the victory in Aleppo for Al Assad is not the end of the Syrian conflict. It is certainly a major propaganda victory for the government, which offers the Al Assad regime a chance to build a coherent territory around Syria’s major cities, but it still leaves large swathes of territory under rebel control. And these may be very hard to retake as the Syrian army is overstretched and a shadow of the force with which it began the conflict. The endless attrition of casualties and the desertion of many units to form their own militias with local or regional concerns, have much reduced the regime’s military capacity. The expulsion of the army from Palmyra by Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) proves how Al Assad’s tottering forces will find it hard to hang on to its gains.

The real victors in Aleppo are Al Assad’s Iranian and Russian backers. Much of the fighting has been spearheaded by Iranian-backed forces like Hezbollah from Lebanon and various other Shiite militias, while the Russian air force has provided vital support. It is an open question if Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to get stuck in Syria for years and how American President-elect Donald Trump will continue America’s backing for the secular opposition and how much Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wants to build a Shiite-friendly arc across the Levant. Most rebels fleeing Aleppo cannot wait for these answers and as they seek to continue the fight in Idlib province, they will now be seeking alliances with the more effective militias.