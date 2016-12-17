Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

New battle looms after Aleppo carnage

Other areas may be hard to retake as the Syrian army is overstretched and a shadow of its earlier self
Gulf News
 

Last week, Syrian government forces finally won territorial control of the vast majority of rebel-held Aleppo, but the on-off evacuation of civilians from east Aleppo has had tragic human consequences. Some civilians were killed while trying to leave, some have made it to safer areas, while some remain trapped in a city where the regime forces are searching ruthlessly for rebel soldiers and punishing any one associated with them with dire consequences. Civilians and rebel troops have been mingled together, so the regime forces regard anyone in the area as a potential rebel and therefore shoot first without making any rational judgements. The latest killings follow years of indiscriminate bombing and shelling that have slaughtered thousands of civilians in an entirely man-made disaster for which Syrian President Bashar Al Assad and his Iranian and Russian allies bear full responsibility.

But the victory in Aleppo for Al Assad is not the end of the Syrian conflict. It is certainly a major propaganda victory for the government, which offers the Al Assad regime a chance to build a coherent territory around Syria’s major cities, but it still leaves large swathes of territory under rebel control. And these may be very hard to retake as the Syrian army is overstretched and a shadow of the force with which it began the conflict. The endless attrition of casualties and the desertion of many units to form their own militias with local or regional concerns, have much reduced the regime’s military capacity. The expulsion of the army from Palmyra by Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) proves how Al Assad’s tottering forces will find it hard to hang on to its gains.

The real victors in Aleppo are Al Assad’s Iranian and Russian backers. Much of the fighting has been spearheaded by Iranian-backed forces like Hezbollah from Lebanon and various other Shiite militias, while the Russian air force has provided vital support. It is an open question if Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to get stuck in Syria for years and how American President-elect Donald Trump will continue America’s backing for the secular opposition and how much Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wants to build a Shiite-friendly arc across the Levant. Most rebels fleeing Aleppo cannot wait for these answers and as they seek to continue the fight in Idlib province, they will now be seeking alliances with the more effective militias.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    14%

  • Disagree

    86%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    100%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    14%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    Syria
    follow this tag on MGNSyria
    Lebanon
    follow this tag on MGNLebanon
    Iraq
    follow this tag on MGNIraq
    Bashar Al Assad
    follow this tag on MGNBashar Al Assad
    Russia
    follow this tag on MGNRussia

    also in Editorials

    Dubai budgets for growth

    Related Opinion

    South Korea’s President Park must go

    Brexit is dividing the British government

    Related News

    Man shouts abuse at Ivanka Trump on plane

    Le Pen struggling to raise funds for polls

    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Why are many Indian expats dying young?

    Why are many Indian expats dying young?

    New Year holiday in UAE announced

    New Year holiday in UAE announced

    Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

    Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

    Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

    Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

    Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

    Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

    Bad debt: How expats can clear names

    Bad debt: How expats can clear names

    Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

    Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

    Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

    Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

    Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

    Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party