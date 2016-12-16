Nationalist forces threaten world order

Wave of populism in US and Europe puts multilateral institutions and global free trade in jeopardy

There is a clear need for those who back the existing multilateral structures that manage human affairs around the world to speak up and support both their purpose and their actions. For more than 70 years, a growing web of treaties and international bodies like the United Nations, World Trade Organisation (WTO), the Law of the Sea and many others have given the human race an extraordinary level of peace and prosperity. Of course there have been ghastly failures, and wars that have done grave damage, but across the world at large there has been an intention to manage these tragedies for the greater good and to pursue the slow and steady increase in prosperity for many tens of millions of people who suffered in dire poverty with little hope of advancement.

This magnificent aspiration is now under threat from a wave of narrow nationalism, exemplified most recently by the election of Republican candidate Donald Trump to the United States presidency, who campaigned to put America first and showed disdain and mistrust towards the multilateral institutions that have done so much good around the world. The ‘State of the World in 2017’ report presented at last week’s Arab Strategy Forum highlighted the dangers when it predicted that 2017 would see an erosion of US leadership of the post-Second World War global order and Europe would become increasingly ineffective in global politics as it turns its focus inwards.

The report spoke of an absence of genuine global leadership reflected in increased populism and a lack of political identity in many countries, particularly in Europe. There is an obvious danger that those who do not support or have felt their national identities to have been limited under the transparency of international rule of law will take advantage of this failure of leadership.

Trump’s “America First” strategy will substantially expand the failure of the movement to increase global free trade, which has done so much to lift prosperity around the world. The WTO has been unable to move into services and has suffered increasing irrelevance, but even the regional trade treaties that seemed likely to be signed will now collapse.

The long-held assumption that the global free market is here to stay is now a serious question and the fractured, hybrid economy that Trump seems to propose will only offer his favoured US companies a temporary boon before the world economy starts to contract.