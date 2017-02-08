Mystery shrouds power games in Indian state

Governor’s move casts doubt over Sasikala’s ability to become Tamil Nadu chief minister

Nearly two months after J. Jayalalitha, the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, passed away, her death and the transition to a new government in the southern Indian state are clouded in mystery. While her party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), has formally paved the way for Sasikala Natarajan, a close aide and confidant of Jayalalitha, to become the Chief Minister, a question mark hovers over Sasikala’s ability to assume power.

India’s Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict in the disproportionate assets case against Sasikala. The high-profile case relates to petitions challenging the acquittal of Sasikala in a 1996 case. Following the elevation of Sasikala (who has been holding the post of AIADMK general secretary since Jayalalitha’s death), the party has faced flak in recent days from opposition as well as a large section of its own cadre.

All eyes are now on Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao, who is to administer the oath of office to the new chief minister. The governor appears ambivalent about a hasty swearing-in and is currently in the process of consulting legal experts on whether Sasikala, who has never contested an election or held any pubic office, can be sworn in just when a court verdict in a major corruption case against her is around the corner.

With the country’s apex court all set to decide on whether the 61-year-old is guilty of conspiring to accumulate vast amounts of wealth, far exceeding her known sources of income, the next few days are going to be decisive. Sasikala may become Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, but she has a long way to go to earn people’s trust (and technically more important — win an assembly seat). The visible lack of enthusiasm on the ground may not be a good omen.