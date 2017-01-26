Motorists must respect themselves to curb road deaths

Many still don’t seem to be aware of the fact that reading and texting while driving can lead to fatal accidents

The statistics are always shocking. And yet motorists pay little heed as reckless driving continues unabated.

The latest figures released by Dubai Police show that 198 people were killed on the roads last year, compared to 166 in 2015 — the toll rising by 32. Of the victims, seven were children. To many of us, these are statistics, to several others, these were loved ones. People’s lives have been wrecked forever. Living with loss is unbearable. The grief can cause severe devastation.

Dubai Police urge drivers to exercise caution on the roads and drive responsibly. Fines too are supposed to act as deterrents. A quick scan of the roads will reveal a shocking sight. Scores of drivers are on their mobile phones, reading or texting. Drivers are glued to their phones with little regard for the law. They veer off lanes suddenly as they get distracted by what they are reading. This, in turn, frustrates the other drivers and often road rage builds. It is beyond comprehension why drivers do not understand that reading and texting while driving is dangerous and can prove to be fatal for themselves. They can cause accidents and kill others as well.

Then there is rubbernecking. Besides being in extremely poor taste — stopping to watch an accident and someone else’s pain — rubbernecking can prevent emergency officials from reaching an accident site. Precious seconds lost can cost lives. Rubbernecking can also cause accidents because a motorist may be taken by surprise at the sudden halt of vehicles. Tailgating is another disease that can cause fatal accidents. There have been calls for more police patrols on the roads to catch errant drivers and prevent accidents. But no amount of patrolling will stop these chilling, absurd practices on the roads if motorists do not respect themselves, their own lives and the lives of others.