May set to win Brexit authority from parliament

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

May set to win Brexit authority from parliament

While opposition failed to highlight lack of plans, the government isn’t ready for the vacuum of relationships
Gulf News
 

The United Kingdom’s ruling Conservatives showed impressive party unity as those MPs who were in favour of Britain remaining in the European Union (EU) refused to desert their anti-EU party in a crucial vote to allow the government to go ahead with Brexit. The government won a 494 to 122 majority in favour, allowing Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon and so she got the authority to start the formal process of leaving the EU. The bill now moves to the House of Lords where it is almost certain to pass, and May looks set to meet her deadline of getting this highly complicated process underway by the end of March.

It was foolish of May to have resisted this process and to wait for the courts to order her into the House of Commons to seek this authority. Her unfortunate reluctance gave the impression that she was autocratically avoiding any public debate and seeking to force Britain’s departure from the EU with no public debate on the terms that her government wants. But in the event, the potential Conservative rebellion melted away (in stark contrast to the visceral attacks made by the anti-Maastricht conservative rebels who nearly wrecked John Major’s Conservative government 25 years ago).

This was helped by the government offering a series of tactical concessions to calm the passage of the bill, including promising to publish a white paper setting out its negotiating priorities, and also promising that MPs will be allowed to vote on the exit deal before their counterparts in the European parliament. The bill will now move to the House of Lords, where Labour and Liberal Democrat peers will rightly press to confirm that millions of EU citizens currently resident and working in the UK will have the right to stay after Brexit is implemented, rather than become bargaining chips in the negotiations.

But longer term opposition to May’s rush to Brexit should focus on a glaring hole in the government’s plans. It is clear that the government has little hope of meeting the two-year deadline contained in Article 50, and it is very dangerous that it has made no plans for the vacuum of relationships that awaits the UK after March 2019 when the UK will be out of the EU, but any new relationship with the EU will not be in place. A more effective opposition would have made this obvious.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    33%

  • Disagree

    67%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    33%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    Theresa May
    follow this tag on MGNTheresa May
    United Kingdom
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
    Brexit
    follow this tag on MGNBrexit

    also in Editorials

    World Government Summit a bold step
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    New UAE entry visa system approved

    New UAE entry visa system approved

    Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

    Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays

    Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

    Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

    Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

    Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

    Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

    Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

    Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

    Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

    What excess sugar in diet does to your body

    What excess sugar in diet does to your body

    UAE to adopt new entry visa system

    UAE to adopt new entry visa system