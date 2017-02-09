May set to win Brexit authority from parliament

While opposition failed to highlight lack of plans, the government isn’t ready for the vacuum of relationships

The United Kingdom’s ruling Conservatives showed impressive party unity as those MPs who were in favour of Britain remaining in the European Union (EU) refused to desert their anti-EU party in a crucial vote to allow the government to go ahead with Brexit. The government won a 494 to 122 majority in favour, allowing Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon and so she got the authority to start the formal process of leaving the EU. The bill now moves to the House of Lords where it is almost certain to pass, and May looks set to meet her deadline of getting this highly complicated process underway by the end of March.

It was foolish of May to have resisted this process and to wait for the courts to order her into the House of Commons to seek this authority. Her unfortunate reluctance gave the impression that she was autocratically avoiding any public debate and seeking to force Britain’s departure from the EU with no public debate on the terms that her government wants. But in the event, the potential Conservative rebellion melted away (in stark contrast to the visceral attacks made by the anti-Maastricht conservative rebels who nearly wrecked John Major’s Conservative government 25 years ago).

This was helped by the government offering a series of tactical concessions to calm the passage of the bill, including promising to publish a white paper setting out its negotiating priorities, and also promising that MPs will be allowed to vote on the exit deal before their counterparts in the European parliament. The bill will now move to the House of Lords, where Labour and Liberal Democrat peers will rightly press to confirm that millions of EU citizens currently resident and working in the UK will have the right to stay after Brexit is implemented, rather than become bargaining chips in the negotiations.

But longer term opposition to May’s rush to Brexit should focus on a glaring hole in the government’s plans. It is clear that the government has little hope of meeting the two-year deadline contained in Article 50, and it is very dangerous that it has made no plans for the vacuum of relationships that awaits the UK after March 2019 when the UK will be out of the EU, but any new relationship with the EU will not be in place. A more effective opposition would have made this obvious.