May’s awkward first date in Washington

The British PM needs a special relationship with the US more than ever, given that she’s snubbing the EU
Gulf News
 

Given United States President Donald Trump’s misogynistic admissions and that his White House staff unfortunately misspelled Theresa May’s name, dropping the ‘h’, it’s easy to see why there would be personal misgivings as she became the first world leader to visit the new US president in Washington.

Friday’s visit, however, was always meant to be more important for May. She had outlined her plans for the so-called ‘hard Brexit’ to the other 27 members of the European Union (EU), had set the process in motion for the United Kingdom parliament to approve Article 50 to begin the negotiation period by the end of March, and is now eager to lay the groundwork for finding new trade deals with international partners once Brexit happens.

For the new US president, May’s visit provided him with at least an opportunity to try and appear presidential on the world stage, rather than simply signing executive orders and ripping up the domestic and diplomatic play books.

Ever since the end of the Second World War in particular, the UK has always played up its “special relationship” with Washington — close ties that led former British prime minister Tony Blair falling in line and unquestioning the intelligence briefings provided by former US president George W. Bush in laying the groundwork for the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Indeed, it can be argued, that event alone created the conditions and became the incubator in which Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) thrived.

It also appears for now as if Trump is “100 per cent behind Nato” — although May did say she will convince the Nato partners to fully commit to their funding levels of 2 per cent of national budgets to the alliance. For May, that’s easier said that done. She already faces a tough selling job with the EU leadership on reaching a deal to leave Europe. Most of those same EU leaders will be equally reticent to engage May in similar discussions on the topic of Nato.

When it comes to trade, Trump may crave the prospect of a US-UK trade deal, but that’s not going to happen anytime soon. EU rules prohibit member-states from negotiating trade deals and she will have to wait until Brexit is confirmed, before that happens.

In all, Friday’s visit was like a first date — slightly awkward, terribly polite, but not very satisfying.

    More from Opinion

