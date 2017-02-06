Mobile
Maastricht marks its silver anniversary

The ambitious treaty failed to update the European institutions leading to current failure of confidence in the EU
Gulf News
 

The dream of a more united Europe has always been troubled by the split between those who wanted closer political union and those who wanted a grouping of individual nation-states. This split created many of today’s problems in the European Union through the inadequacies of the Treaty of Maastricht that was signed 25 years ago today when in 1991 the member states of the European Economic Community turned themselves into the European Union.

The treaty greatly expanded the Community under three ‘pillars’, one of which included all the existing economic ties, and the other two that added foreign policy and military matters, and police and judicial affairs. The treaty also laid down criteria for economic and fiscal convergence under four targets for inflation, government debt, exchange rate limits within the EU, and long-term interest rates. These targets were the foundation of what was to change the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM) into the full-fledged currency of the euro.

A significant weakness in the Maastricht Treaty was that it did not update the European Community institutions which managed the economic pillar of the EU, leaving the much more ambitious EU to be managed by the same bodies that had managed the much-simpler EEC. They lacked the required authority over the member states to insist on the economic convergence they had all promised.

The EEC was an economic union that encouraged free trade and whose crowning achievement was the Single Market that was started in 1991, whereas the EU was a conscious effort to pool the member states’ sovereignty to seek greater economic benefit for the members than would be possible as separate nation-states. This lack of control was further compounded in 1999 when the euro was founded without any serious institutions to achieve the necessary political and fiscal convergence that a currency region requires, even though the Treaty of Lisbon tried to put this right in 2009.

The answer to this lack of central authority is urgent for everyone in Europe. The UK has decided that it is all too difficult to try to succeed and has gone its own way, but all the other members will need to find the right mechanisms to effectively manage their currency to the benefit of both strong and poor member states.

The lack of a consensus on this is why the Treaty of Maastricht is not celebrated by even by dedicated Europeans, and hated by the anti-EU politicians.

    Opinion

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United Kingdom
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

    also in Editorials

