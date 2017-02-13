Livni candidacy a stain on international body

UN should not give deputy secretary-general’s post to former Israeli minister who stands accused of war crimes

The politicisation of the United Nations has hit a new low after reports emerged over the weekend that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered the post of deputy secretary-general to former Israeli foreign minister Tzipi Livni, who has been implicated in war crimes against Palestinians.

According to the Haaretz, an Israeli daily, Livni, was asked to join the world body by Guterres himself in a phone call. If the reports are confirmed it would be a huge stain on the international body, tasked with upholding international law and being a voice of reason in the global community. The Israeli politician was implicated in war crimes during her tenure as foreign minister during the War on Gaza in 2008-2009.

The alleged offer comes amid a row at the UN over the proposal to name former Palestinian National Authority (PNA) prime minister Salam Fayyad the organisation’s envoy on the Libya conflict.

The US has blocked the appointment at the request of Israel’s ambassador Danny Danon. Israel and the US reportedly fear the appointment of Fayyad, a former World Bank economist, is meant to be a further signal of recognition for Palestinian statehood.

In a move that incensed Israel, the UN General Assembly voted to recognise the Palestinian state in 2012, granting Palestine the status of non-member observer state.

The developments come amid a pro-Israeli Donald Trump presidency in the United States that has shown nothing but disregard for Palestinian rights and ambitions for a future state.

The United Nations has a moral obligation to stand up to US bullying tactics and should categorically reject the candidacy of Livni for the position of deputy secretary-general.