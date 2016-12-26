Mobile
Libya needs effective national reconciliation

Long-term calm demands confidence-building measures that cannot emerge out of simplistic military success
Gulf News
 

Libya remains the victim of at least four significant governments and militias fighting for authority. In this troubled situation, the decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to support the cause of Libya’s General Khalifa Haftar could undermine the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Fayez Al Sarraj. Haftar now controls more territory than any other faction, including the country’s major oil fields that he had agreed to hand over to Al Sarraj’s government. So far, Haftar has failed to deliver on that promise, which has raised suspicions over his long-term willingness to work with others and build an inclusive interim government.

The UAE has repeatedly reaffirmed that it backs the GNA and wants to see national reconciliation aimed at unity and solidarity in order to rebuild the security and stability of Libya and its efforts to fight violence and extremism.

This eventual political solution may well include Haftar who has played an important part in Libya’s chaotic politics and who has benefited from direct backing from a variety of Arab sources in the past. But the process of building an inclusive interim government will need to be headed by the GNA, which will take time and patience to bring to any kind of fruition.

Putin seems to favour a dubious quick-fix, like in Syria, where he seeks to re-impose security and order by backing the single-most coherent military force. The danger with this kind of thinking is that it leaves out essential political confidence-building measures across different groups and confines any success to simplistic military control, which may not endure in the long term.

    Sometimes, fate lines up in a wonderful way

