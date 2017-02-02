Leveraging rural economy and the vote bank

Focus on youth, rural economy and digitisation augur well for the long-term prospects of a consumption-led growth story

India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has sought to leverage the power of rural economy and infrastructure-spending in the federal budget 2017-2018 to boost rural demand with job creation. The government’s huge spending plan aims to power the rural economy, at least in part, to counter the recent slowdown in economic growth, following demonetisation of high-denomination currency notes. Of course the finance minister also did a not-so-subtle vote bank-bidding for the ruling party in the budget by making massive allocations to irrigation, roads, electricity and rural employment with the promise of farmers and rural entrepreneurs getting more access to credit, a few weeks ahead of key state elections starting this month.

The budget has a record spending plan to of Rs3.96 trillion ($59 billion) to build and modernise its railways, airports and roads. Clearly, the government is looking for new demand growth to come from rural and infrastructure jobs. Putting more money in the hands of the common man through tax rate reduction, encouraging foreign direct investment, measures for education, skill development and more employment for youth are all positive measures for economic growth over the next few years.

Although, largely dubbed as a routine budget, the finance minister has managed to remain fiscally prudent with fiscal deficit pegged at 3.2 per cent for the year. While seeking to achieve greater tax compliance through lower tax rates at the lower slabs of the tax net, Jaitley has boosted the disposable incomes of people with higher marginal propensity to consume. The budget’s focus on youth, rural economy, agriculture, affordable housing, cleanliness and digitisation augur well for building the long-term prospects of India’s consumption-led growth trajectory.