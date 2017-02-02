Leveraging rural economy and the vote bank

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Leveraging rural economy and the vote bank

Focus on youth, rural economy and digitisation augur well for the long-term prospects of a consumption-led growth story
Gulf News
 

India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has sought to leverage the power of rural economy and infrastructure-spending in the federal budget 2017-2018 to boost rural demand with job creation. The government’s huge spending plan aims to power the rural economy, at least in part, to counter the recent slowdown in economic growth, following demonetisation of high-denomination currency notes. Of course the finance minister also did a not-so-subtle vote bank-bidding for the ruling party in the budget by making massive allocations to irrigation, roads, electricity and rural employment with the promise of farmers and rural entrepreneurs getting more access to credit, a few weeks ahead of key state elections starting this month.

The budget has a record spending plan to of Rs3.96 trillion ($59 billion) to build and modernise its railways, airports and roads. Clearly, the government is looking for new demand growth to come from rural and infrastructure jobs. Putting more money in the hands of the common man through tax rate reduction, encouraging foreign direct investment, measures for education, skill development and more employment for youth are all positive measures for economic growth over the next few years.

Although, largely dubbed as a routine budget, the finance minister has managed to remain fiscally prudent with fiscal deficit pegged at 3.2 per cent for the year. While seeking to achieve greater tax compliance through lower tax rates at the lower slabs of the tax net, Jaitley has boosted the disposable incomes of people with higher marginal propensity to consume. The budget’s focus on youth, rural economy, agriculture, affordable housing, cleanliness and digitisation augur well for building the long-term prospects of India’s consumption-led growth trajectory.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    100%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    India
    follow this tag on MGNIndia

    Gallery

    Punch Line - Series 35

    also in Editorials

    Tillerson must hit the ground running

    Related Opinion

    Is the party over for Congress?

    Related News

    Indians go to the polls in test for cash ban

    20 minutes ago

    Pet Festival in Abu Dhabi offers fun, awareness

    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

    Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

    Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

    Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

    Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

    Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

    US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

    US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

    How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

    How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

    Brit woman living in a car lands job

    Brit woman living in a car lands job

    -5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

    -5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

    Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

    Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

    Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

    Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa