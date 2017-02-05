Mobile
KHDA can now further improve school standards

It must also monitor managements and enforce quality in all aspects of educational institutions
Gulf News
 

The new powers given to Dubai’s school regulator, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) are a significant expansion of the KHDA’s responsibilities which will allow it to monitor the totality of a school’s operations, in addition to the educational process that is already under the scrutiny of the KHDA’s inspection board. The new Dubai Executive Council resolution requires the KHDA to take a view on the quality of a school’s ownership, and on both the management and educational head of the institution, and is enabled to handle complaints and levy penalties if required.

The better run schools in the emirate will not be greatly bothered by these new powers, since they are already seeking to offer their pupils and parents best practices for best value. But those schools that still remain substandard will find that the KHDA is now able to take action to improve both their governance and their delivery of what they promise.

Parents will welcome this innovation but so should any school that is still sub-standard as it offers a very strong incentive to improve their performance because the alternative could be to lose their licence. The KHDA has done a lot to support any improvements among the poorly performing schools. For example, it has asked some outstanding schools to pair up with poorly performing ones to mentor them and help them find a way to improve.

At its heart, this resolution is all about improving the totality of the educational experience, and is a very welcome addition to encourage public confidence in the educational system in the emirate.

    In Agreement

    45%

