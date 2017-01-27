Israeli actions are alarming and disgraceful

US must realise that support for Netanyahu and seeking help to fight Daesh can’t go hand in hand

There is a malignancy at the heart of the state of Israel. And as sure as a cancerous disease spreads through the body one cell cluster at a time, the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is intent on destroying the lands of Palestine, one colony at a time. There is but no other way to view this rabid and rapid drive to annex more Occupied Territories in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

The latest chapter in this drive to isolate and integrate Palestinian communities into Israeli territory comes with the provocative pronouncements from the Israeli occupation’s minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Environmental Protection, Ze’ez Elkin, who has said his government has set it sights on grabbing as much land as possible — and as quickly as possible.

Even more alarming is that those who support an aggressive policy of colonisation now have their eyes firmly set on the so-called Area B and Area A districts. For decades, ever since the signing of the Oslo Accords, all of Palestine has been designated as lands that fall under full Palestinian control (A); joint Israeli and Palestinian control (B); and full Israeli control (C). Such is the lust for land and the need to colonise that the right-wing Zionists now crave districts beyond their full control.

It is but a month ago that the United Nations Security Council passed an unprecedented and historic resolution condemning Israel for its policies of colonisation and repression of Palestinian rights. Now, as if purposely to fly in the face of the international community, the permanent members and the overwhelming view of the General Assembly of the UN as a whole, Israel is simply doing as it pleases.

The fact that Israel is intent on embarking upon a full-blown annexation and colonisation drive puts the very notion of a two-state solution into doubt. Clearly, with United States President Donald Trump in power in Washington, Netanyahu feels as if he has sufficient backing for unilateral action in destroying any realistic hope for a long-term, lasting peace.

The reality though is that the Palestinian cause has the backing of most right-thinking nations and it will not stand idly by while a people, its history and heritage are dismantled through unbridled colonisation.

In combating Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant), the US needs the support of Arab nations and allies. Giving unbridled support to Netanyahu on the one hand and seeking help on the other against Daesh does not equate.