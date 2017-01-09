Israel must be condemned for targeting a British minister

Duncan should be praised for his description of supporters of Israeli colonies as apartheid extremists who are outside the law

Israel has a long record of interfering in other countries’ domestic affairs to promote its own interests. There are thousands and thousands of candidates in Europe and the US for public office who have been intimidated by Israeli lobbyists, but it is rare for such dirty tactics to be made public as happened this week when an Israeli diplomat was filmed by Al Jazeera TV seeking to “take down” a senior British minister. Sir Alan Duncan is a deputy to Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, and has held clear views on the complete illegality of Israeli colonies in the West Bank.

Rather than argue their case, the Israelis sought to use subterfuge to end the career of a minister with views to opposed to their own. This arrogance and casual indifference to the rule of law is an Israeli hallmark, so it is hard to accept the Israeli statement that it “rejects the remarks concerning minister Duncan by a junior embassy employee who is not an Israeli diplomat, and who will be ending his term of employment with the embassy shortly. They are completely unacceptable”. Such hypocrisy is lamentable. What the really Israelis find unacceptable is getting caught out and having their dirty tricks exposed.

What really irritates the Israelis is that Duncan refuses to accept that Israel’s policy on colonies can be defended and he has pushed the anti-settlement policy further than any other Conservative politician.

He made a direct comparison between the Israeli attitude to the Palestinians and apartheid in South Africa, when he said “No endorsers of settlements [colonies] should be regarded as fit to stand for public office, remain a member of a mainstream political partyor sit in a parliament. How can we accept lawmakers in our country or any other country when they support lawbreakers in another? They are extremists and should be treated as such.”

Israel will never be accepted as a normal country when it refuses to give any respect to anyone who opposes its views. Its increasingly extremist governments are never reigned back by the Israeli electorate, nor by the international community who continues to give Israel ludicrous amounts of aid and political support. This kind of episode makes very clear that Israel cannot be trusted, wherever its people are working. It is not just the Palestinians they are attacking, but anyone else who dares to comment on their miserable record.