International court is needed now more than ever

It is true that ICC has failed to be relevant, but it doesn’t deserve to fade into obscurity
Gulf News
 

The notion of an International Criminal Court (ICC), where miscreant nations and leaders are held to account, is a laudable one. As a forum for addressing injustices, for crimes against humanity to be aired, for the oppressed and victims to be heard in a court of law, the appeal is one that most would support. Sadly, it now appears as if the ICC will be a victim of its failures, a hollow institution where the principles of justice have gone unanswered, the cries of victims went unheard, and the cases that ought to have been brought against many petered out in files against the few.

At a gathering of the African Union leadership in Addis Ababa, leaders from the continent have given a vote of no confidence to the ICC, agreeing to leave the judicial body en masse. They say that the ICC, since being formed in 2002, has focused on the leaders of the continent. They point out that it has had only two successful convictions — one against a Congolese warlord, and the other against a terrorist who destroyed ancient manuscripts in Timbuktu.

The court, however, has issued a series of warrants against individuals and rulers, including the presidents of Sudan and Kenya, and those warrants or potential cases have been stalled for non-execution and non-compliance.

In all, more than 120 nations had signed on to the notion of the ICC under the Rome Treaty, but it failed to be able to prosecute the most politically sensitive of alleged crimes — that of the events following the invasion of Iraq by the United States and its allies in 2003; and of Israel’s murderous invasions on three separate occasions into the Gaza Strip.

The ICC needs a revamp now more than ever, but walking away from the court won’t help it reform.

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    50%

