Indian state elections a litmus test for PM Modi’s demonetisation

Uttar Pradesh, in the midst of a family feud, could swing the tide in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party
Gulf News
 

Five Indian states — Uttar Pradesh (UP), Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur — are to go to the polls from February 4 to March 8. These elections really are a litmus test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grand design of demonetisation. Will he be successful and turn the tide in the crucial state of UP, which will prove that he has won the people’s hearts with his war on black money? Or will there be ‘demoditisation’? The voters would have aired their discontent at the mess that followed Modi’s demonetisation announcement.

UP, however, is in the midst of a family drama, the soap opera playing out at an opportune time for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. The patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party is feuding with his son and Chief Minister Akhilesh. Father paved the way for the son to take over the reins of the state, but now they are biting at each other’s heels — the sorry state of Indian politics.

But one wily leader is smiling: Modi. He has played his cards well. Modi has distanced himself from the BJP’s divisive politics of religion and instead portrayed himself to be the knight of the poor and middle class, hunting down those who have amassed pots and pots of money by evading taxes. He is out to rid India of the curse of black money. It was a master stroke — only that the implementation was abysmal, leading to long queues at banks and ATMs, frustration and perhaps even disenchantment and disillusionment.

While state elections are usually won and lost on local issues — infrastructure, state of hospitals, roads and even civic problems — this time around, the polls are seen as Modi’s mid-term popularity test. Demonetisation or ‘demoditisation’? The democratic process will reveal the reality on March 11.

