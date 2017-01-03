Mobile
Indian court verdict a piece of judicial wisdom

Supreme Court has done the right thing by attempting to stop politicians from exploiting voters
Gulf News
 

In a major ruling that could have widespread ramifications in the country’s electoral process, the Supreme Court in India has barred political parties from seeking votes in the name of religion, caste or creed. Apart from having an impact on upcoming elections in crucial states like Uttar Pradesh, the Apex court’s ruling has the scope of redefining India’s political landscape, where politicians often lapse into the use of religious and caste idioms during election campaign.

The ruling may face a serious challenge though. Most political parties in India have been known to field candidates taking into consideration the communal and caste make-up of the constituencies. Major parties like the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Telugu Desam Party and so on have based their electoral politics around caste, religion and language. While India already has a law — Representation of the People Act, 1951 — which bans the use of religion, race, caste, community or language in elections, that hasn’t stopped parties from seeking votes on those lines. The latest verdict by Supreme Court simply gives a wider meaning to the Representation of People Act. It remains to be seen if the court, in its 4-3 verdict, is able to stamp out the use of religion and community affiliation from elections. As noted by the dissenting judges, “discussion on caste, creed and religion is constitutionally protected within and outside elections and this cannot be restricted” and that the issue should be left to parliament to decide. The intermixing of religion and politics goes against the spirit of Indian Constitution and the Supreme Court verdict can be seen as a fine piece of judicial wisdom to curb the use of explicit language in election speeches and campaign material.

