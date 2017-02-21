India will succeed if politicians do not use religion as a weapon

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

India will succeed if politicians do not use religion as a weapon

The Indian premier has tugged at the emotions of the majority and offended the minorities
Gulf News
 

Religion plays a unique role in India, a land of diversity that prides in its unity. There are people of several religions, each professing his or her own faith with devotion, sometimes in its extremes, sometimes muted. But the undercurrent of religion flows at all times.

Religion unites and divides in India. The destructive, venomous force of religion shows its face during elections when politicians seek votes and touch that raw nerve of the people: Play one religion against the other.

The Supreme Court took a historic step last month when it banned using religion and caste as bait to woo voters. This came at a crucial time when states such as Uttar Pradesh (UP), Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur were going to the polls. The election in UP is a litmus test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his grand design of demonetisation. His Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the dubious reputation of using its Hindutva policy to woo the majority Hindus and marginalise Muslims, Christians and other faiths. His BJP has also been guilty of fomenting riots and attacks on minorities — a ghost Modi has to live with during his tenure as Prime Minister.

Modi addressed an election rally in UP’s Fatehpur district and could not resist going down the tried and tested path of division: Religion. If a village gets a graveyard, it should also get a cremation ground. If there is electricity during Ramadan, there should be electricity in Diwali. If there is power supply during Holi, there should be power supply on Eid. There should be no discrimination.

On the face of it, it seems Modi and the BJP have turned the corner — they see religious unity as crucial to India’s development. And it is. But did the Indian prime minister really need to walk that volatile path of religion? He has once again stoked the fire of distrust. He has yet again proved that politicians will exploit religion if their backs are against the wall. Modi is keen to ensure victory in UP and snatch it away from the ruling Samajwadi Party. He would have proved to India that his demonised and vilified demonestisation policy has been a resounding success.

Modi has not violated the Supreme Court ruling on religion, but he has tugged at the emotions of the majority and offended the minorities. The air of distrust is casting its shadow. India will not progress unless hearts and minds change. That religion cannot be used as a weapon to divide. That religion is a personal commune between man and Maker.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    58%

  • Disagree

    42%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%100%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    58%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    Bharatiya Janata Party
    follow this tag on MGNBharatiya Janata Party
    India
    follow this tag on MGNIndia
    Narendra Modi
    follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
    ramadan
    follow this tag on MGNramadan
    Ramadan
    follow this tag on MGNRamadan

    also in Editorials

    Lebanon played into France’s political game

    Related News

    Bihar lawmaker suspended from JD-U

    01:00 pm

    A statue of limitations

    12:34 pm

    Gallery

    Punch Line - Series 36
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

    Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

    Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

    Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

    Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

    Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

    VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

    VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

    Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

    Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

    Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

    Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

    Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

    Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

    Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

    Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays