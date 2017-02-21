India will succeed if politicians do not use religion as a weapon

The Indian premier has tugged at the emotions of the majority and offended the minorities

Religion plays a unique role in India, a land of diversity that prides in its unity. There are people of several religions, each professing his or her own faith with devotion, sometimes in its extremes, sometimes muted. But the undercurrent of religion flows at all times.

Religion unites and divides in India. The destructive, venomous force of religion shows its face during elections when politicians seek votes and touch that raw nerve of the people: Play one religion against the other.

The Supreme Court took a historic step last month when it banned using religion and caste as bait to woo voters. This came at a crucial time when states such as Uttar Pradesh (UP), Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur were going to the polls. The election in UP is a litmus test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his grand design of demonetisation. His Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has the dubious reputation of using its Hindutva policy to woo the majority Hindus and marginalise Muslims, Christians and other faiths. His BJP has also been guilty of fomenting riots and attacks on minorities — a ghost Modi has to live with during his tenure as Prime Minister.

Modi addressed an election rally in UP’s Fatehpur district and could not resist going down the tried and tested path of division: Religion. If a village gets a graveyard, it should also get a cremation ground. If there is electricity during Ramadan, there should be electricity in Diwali. If there is power supply during Holi, there should be power supply on Eid. There should be no discrimination.

On the face of it, it seems Modi and the BJP have turned the corner — they see religious unity as crucial to India’s development. And it is. But did the Indian prime minister really need to walk that volatile path of religion? He has once again stoked the fire of distrust. He has yet again proved that politicians will exploit religion if their backs are against the wall. Modi is keen to ensure victory in UP and snatch it away from the ruling Samajwadi Party. He would have proved to India that his demonised and vilified demonestisation policy has been a resounding success.

Modi has not violated the Supreme Court ruling on religion, but he has tugged at the emotions of the majority and offended the minorities. The air of distrust is casting its shadow. India will not progress unless hearts and minds change. That religion cannot be used as a weapon to divide. That religion is a personal commune between man and Maker.