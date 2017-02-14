India’s top court shows the way in fighting graft

Sentencing of Sasikala has rightly thwarted her desperate bid to become chief minister of Tamil Nadu

The high-pitched political drama that played out across the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu for the past week has, quite appropriately, been brought to an end by the Indian Supreme Court.

It’s not the first time that the vanguard of Indian democracy has delivered a judgement that restores public faith in the judiciary. It is in the case of Vineet Narain versus the Union of India case in 1998 that a two-judge bench of the same court took cognizance of the nexus between high-ranking politicians, bureaucrats and criminals. The verdict in that case is regarded as the judiciary’s ability to function as a bulwark against corruption in high places. However, what has not changed since then is the deep aversion of the Indian political establishment to accountability and transparency, as well as its complete inertia to fight graft.

The sentencing of V.K. Sasikala to four years in jail over a long-standing corruption case has brought to a halt her desperate and fractious attempt to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, frequently invoking her mentor, the late J. Jayalalitha, in her bid to do so. But there is no end to the political turmoil in the state — Sasikala promptly anointed a new political successor to prevent her now arch-rival O. Panneerselvam from staking claim to the state’s stewardship.

With the court judgement behind them, it is imperative that state lawmakers respect the strong verdict against corruption and turn their attention to the business of governance — that’s the reason why they were elected to represent their people in the first place. Ever since last week’s dramatic rebellion by Panneerselvam, the state has been hit by chaos and uncertainty. As India and its 29 states take aim at an ambitious trajectory of economic growth, both its politicians and the public must realise that such a journey can no longer be sustained by corrupt public officials and those who support them.