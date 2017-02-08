Hope for two-state solution dying fast

Israel’s latest land grab in the Occupied Territories will likely be marked in history as the beginning of the end of the two-state solution to the almost seven decades of conflict in Palestine.

This time it’s different, though.

The move by Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Monday night to retroactively legalise outposts by Jewish colonists squatting on privately-owned Palestinian land was unprecedented. Throughout its almost half-century occupation of the West Bank, Israel has, as an occupying power, applied military law on the natives, recognising that its own laws should have no jurisdiction beyond the Green Line that it defines as its border. The landmark vote in the Knesset therefore applies Israeli law on Palestinians for the first time ever, and that is why advocates of the two-state solution should be alarmed.

Throughout its history of expansionism in the Middle East, the Israeli regime has either occupied or annexed territory it has captured in war. While the West Bank, and technically Gaza, remain occupied, occupied East Jerusalem and the Syrian Golan Heights have been annexed by the regime. That means by swallowing those territories, Israel has extended its jurisdiction there and granted itself the sovereign responsibility for their native inhabitants, offering them citizenship and voting rights.

Israel’s application of its own laws on the people of the West Bank for the first time will therefore be a significant departure from its own practice — which Israel’s own politicians have warned will likely lead to many regime leaders being tried in international courts.

The radicals that sit in Israel’s government and parliament have made it clear that this is a precursor to a campaign of selective annexation of the West Bank in the future. If Israel does go ahead with this practice, it will either be forced to absorb the Palestinian inhabitants as citizens under an apartheid-like two-tier citizenship system, or it will have to ethnically cleanse its newly swallowed territory of the native population.

The move will spell the end of the two-state solution that is already in its dying days. But it will also lead Israel into a dark tunnel of self-destruction that can only end the way apartheid in South Africa ended. If Israeli leaders believe in their delusional state that they are immune from the wrath of the international community, they can go ahead and test the conscience of the world.