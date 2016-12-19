Hariri government right to reinforce Lebanon’s Arab identity

A new electoral law based on proportional representation would underpin a fairer and more inclusive Lebanon

It is an important development that the new Lebanese government under Prime Minister Sa’ad Hariri has made a clear statement of policy that Lebanon should reaffirm its close relationships with its fellow Arab states, making clear that it sees itself primarily as part of the Arab world. Closely linked to this policy is the new government’s desire to see Hezbollah forces leave Syria and that Hezbollah should return to being a Lebanese political party, operating within the country and not meddling in the Syrian civil war where it has been a vital military supporter of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad at the behest of the Iranians as they seek to boost their own regional hegemony.

These two policies are an important part of Hariri’s major priority to “preserve our country from the negative consequences of the Syrian crisis”. The flood of more than one million refugees from Syria into Lebanon has carried with it the real danger that the fighting could spread. There have been instances of adherents of two different sects or groups in conflict in Syria, both forced by the vagaries of war to seek refuge in Lebanon with a grave danger that the fighting will spill over to Lebanon.

The deal was expected following the October election of Hezbollah-backed Michel Aoun as president, which followed the creation of an understanding between Hezbollah and Hariri’s Future Movement that ended a dangerous political stalemate between Hezbollah and the Future Movement, which lasted 29 months and paralysed government.

It is valuable that Hariri’s new 30-member government of national unity includes new portfolios for anti-corruption and women’s affairs, which indicates a valuable willingness to prioritise long-term social improvement despite the high level of current chaos. And a similar reforming zeal should be shown if the government is to introduce the new electoral law before fresh parliamentary elections in May.

Voting is set to run under the old 1960 electoral law that ensures domination by the three major groups of Sunnis, Shiites and Maronites, leaving the others — including Druze, Orthodox, Alawites — to get parliamentary seats by way of being nominated by the big three groups.

The new law proposes using proportional representation so that all groups, including both small and large, can put their own candidates forward. The intention would be to open up parliament and build a fairer and more inclusive system that would give Lebanon a better chance of rebuilding itself securely.