H-1B Visa order will not help save American jobs

Major IT firms such as India’s TCS, Infosys and Wipro will undergo fundamental changes in their business strategies

Donald Trump has been in office for less than a dozen days but his orders are creating disruptions both in America and beyond. Taking a direct hit at global software services firms, the new US administration has already drafted an executive order to overhaul the H-1B work-visa programme, through which major IT firms, especially in India, send skilled workers to the US. Trump wants to reduce the cap on H-1B visas or substantially raise the fees to restrict their entry into the US. This move will be a source of huge anxiety for US tech firms in the days ahead. According to the proposed order, firms would have to hire Americans first. The move, once it comes into effect, might change the way tech giants like Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Google and others hire talent.

Trump’s H-1B visa restriction will also bring about wholesale changes at Indian companies such as Infosys and Wipro. Top Indian tech shares took a nosedive as soon as reports of the visa restriction surfaced. America is worth $65 billion (Dh238.7 billion) to India’s tech industry, which will be seriously impacted by the move. An alarmed Indian foreign ministry has already expressed concern to the US. While Trump has couched his decision in his aggressive ‘America First’ stance, the limit on H-1B visas is not expected to help save American jobs. India’s IT sector is a net creator of jobs in the US where it has helped American businesses by providing highly skilled IT solutions in order to innovate, open new markets, and expand operations, creating thousands of jobs for Americans. In an interconnected world, a retrograde policy that halts the confluence of talent and innovation, does not behove the leader of the free world.