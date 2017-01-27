Guantanamo should be closed right now

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Guantanamo should be closed right now

Let Trump not reopen the ‘black sites’ where prisoners were tortured outside the rule of law
Gulf News
 

It is very disturbing that the new United States administration not only wants to keep the illegal military prison at Guantanamo open, but also reopen the so-called ‘black sites’ outside the United States where alleged terrorist prisoners were held outside US law and could be tortured in order to extract information. If the US stands for anything in its proud history, it stands for the rule of law under which individuals can protect the freedom that they desire. Therefore, to ignore the rule of law in the rush to interrogate terrorists was one of former president George W Bush’s silliest mistakes out of many in the so-called War on Terror after 9/11.

The cost of destroying America’s insistence on working within the law was that the use of torture actually promoted violent extremism as terrorists reacted to US actions and degraded alliances as America’s partners felt used or abused, working with such programmes. It also had the disturbing effect of providing information that policy-makers wanted to hear and allowed them to find support for their own desired policies, rather than the information that they actually needed.

US President Donald Trump is making a very serious mistake when he shouts out to a crowd that he will bring back techniques that are “a hell of a lot worse” than the simulated drowning, known as waterboarding, used by the CIA during Bush’s administration. He would make a much worse mistake if this becomes US policy. He should insist on what the US army field manual defines, which is to ensure humane military interrogations compliant with the Geneva Conventions.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    0%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

    Gallery

    Punch Line - Series 35

    also in Editorials

    Serena lays claim to being the greatest

    Related Opinion

    Syria’s fate still hangs in the balance

    New maternity leave rules are most welcome

    Related News

    1 US soldier dead, 3 injured in Yemen raid

    05:56 pm

    Left winger, ex-PM duel for Socialist nomination

    05:52 pm

    Gallery

    Best illustrations of the year 2016
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

    Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

    Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

    Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

    Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

    Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

    Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

    Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

    New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

    New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

    Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

    Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

    Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

    Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

    Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

    Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

    Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

    Etisalat apologises for disruption to services