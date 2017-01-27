Guantanamo should be closed right now

Let Trump not reopen the ‘black sites’ where prisoners were tortured outside the rule of law

It is very disturbing that the new United States administration not only wants to keep the illegal military prison at Guantanamo open, but also reopen the so-called ‘black sites’ outside the United States where alleged terrorist prisoners were held outside US law and could be tortured in order to extract information. If the US stands for anything in its proud history, it stands for the rule of law under which individuals can protect the freedom that they desire. Therefore, to ignore the rule of law in the rush to interrogate terrorists was one of former president George W Bush’s silliest mistakes out of many in the so-called War on Terror after 9/11.

The cost of destroying America’s insistence on working within the law was that the use of torture actually promoted violent extremism as terrorists reacted to US actions and degraded alliances as America’s partners felt used or abused, working with such programmes. It also had the disturbing effect of providing information that policy-makers wanted to hear and allowed them to find support for their own desired policies, rather than the information that they actually needed.

US President Donald Trump is making a very serious mistake when he shouts out to a crowd that he will bring back techniques that are “a hell of a lot worse” than the simulated drowning, known as waterboarding, used by the CIA during Bush’s administration. He would make a much worse mistake if this becomes US policy. He should insist on what the US army field manual defines, which is to ensure humane military interrogations compliant with the Geneva Conventions.