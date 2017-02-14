Mobile
Flynn’s firing had to happen

This whole affair speaks volumes about Trump’s relationship with Russia — and that’s worrisome
Gulf News
 

It’s taken just over three weeks for the administration of United States President Donald Trump to fall into full-blown chaos — as distinct from the organisational chaos that has been evident from the outset. Early yesterday, Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn, tendered his resignation after a growing scandal over what he said and promised to Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Sergei Kisilyak.

Flynn spoke with Kisilyak immediately after the then president Barack Obama was announcing a set of sanctions and expulsions over the Kremlin’s interference in the US election process. No sooner had Obama made the announcement than Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, made the statement that his government would retaliate in the same true Cold War fashion. Flynn, however, was working the phone — from the Trump transition team, telling Kisilyak not to worry, and those new sanctions would be rolled back once Trump came to power. That assurance prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to make a statement that, in fact, the Kremlin would not be retaliating to Obama’s sanctions.

If this was the end of the scandal, it would be bad enough. But there were — and still remain — many questions over Trump’s ties with Russia and its role in hacking servers and interfering with the US presidential election. That famous United Kingdom intelligence dossier has gone so far as to suggest that the Kremlin has financial and salacious details that make the new president susceptible to blackmail. Flynn’s close ties with Kisilyak merely added fuel to that fire.

But this is not the end of the scandal. And Flynn has been an integral part of the Trump campaign for months, which begs many questions that will go unanswered for now.

In the past few days, the new US administration faced its first security crisis after the Kim Jung-un regime in North Korea fired off a ballistic missile as Trump was feting Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Florida. Instead of a confidential conflab, there was crisis-control over a canape course in full-public view.

As the national security adviser, Flynn was meant to be the most trusted member of the Trump inner circle, and the one who would whisper the most dangerous of secrets into the ears of the president and vice-president. That Flynn lied to US Vice-President Mike Pence is bad; that Pence went on television to deny any contact with Russia is worse. And that it has taken six weeks now for Flynn to be fired since the late December lie smacks of the worst form of judgement. Or ineptitude. Or both.

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    Russia
    follow this tag on MGNRussia

