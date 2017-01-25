Ever-vigilant UAE lawkeepers to our rescue

There can be no let-up in our war against drugs as long as there are criminals who peddle the poison

There are criminals in the UAE who believe that they can outwit and out-manoeuvre the forces of law, order and security in this nation in an effort to make a quick buck from their nefarious activities. These criminals cannot resist the temptation to get rich quick by trying to import and distribute illegal narcotics and other substances.

In the past few days alone, police in Sharjah have arrested members of a drug-smuggling network that had Dh2 million worth of hashish in their possession — and 1.27 million Captagon pills worth a staggering Dh22 million. With values like that on our streets, it’s easy to see why these criminal and drug-pushing enterprises are tempted.

At the same time, a shepherd was held in Abu Dhabi for possessing and distributing heroin. Similarly in Dubai, three men were arrested in possession of 3.9 million amphetamine pills that they were trying to smuggle into Saudi Arabia. And a truck driver was jailed for life for possessing 572,000 amphetamine pills.

Thankfully, all of the above will face justice and there can be no leniency given to those who try and peddle poisonous drugs in our society. While these criminals only see a quick profit in selling to junkies, there is a social price as well. Those who are addicted seek more drugs to feed their habit, and are willing to pay higher prices, feeding the circle of demand and supply. And when they can’t afford to pay for their habits, they turn to crime to raise cash any and every way.

Our security, customs and police forces need to be ever vigilant in fighting this drugs war. Thankfully, they are succeeding.