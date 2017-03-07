Emirates ID can be used as health insurance card

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Emirates ID can be used as health insurance card

Six insurance companies are now accepting it, with other industry players expected to follow suit
Gulf News
 

The Emirates ID, often referred to as the “portable personal database”, is steadily consolidating its function as a one-stop source of multi-purpose transactions — something that has always been envisaged as its core purpose. As a primary means of personal identification and identity verification for all residents in the country, the Emirates ID now crosses one more milestone as it begins to replace the health insurance card for six insurance companies to begin with. On Monday, the Dubai Health Authority announced the new move, projecting that eventually, all insurance companies will be aligned with this purpose.

In keeping with the vision of the government that the Emirates ID will work as a facilitator of services and functions across the spectrum, thus leading to time-efficient processes. It is already in use for verification during transactions such as paying utility bills, fines, registering of vehicles, dealing with phone connections and internet use, as well as being used for immigration clearance at the airport. Some banks are also accepting the Emirates ID as a debit card and eventually, it is also primed to be used instead of a driving licence.

With the latest symbiosis between the Emirates ID and health insurance, the authorities are ensuring that the organic progression of a smart government is on track. This integration of services has a double advantage — it enables the government to collate data on every resident across a range of fields making the national database invaluable in its function and it vastly enhances customer satisfaction as by using just one card, as opposed to carrying many pieces of plastic, they can conduct a range of transactions more speedily.

In short, this increasing convergence of functions in Emirates ID is leading to a win-win situation.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    100%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    also in Editorials

    Emirati youth need to steer UAE’s future
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

    Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

    Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

    Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

    Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

    Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

    Emirates ID now an insurance card

    Emirates ID now an insurance card

    No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

    No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

    British daredevil detained in Dubai

    British daredevil detained in Dubai

    Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

    Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

    New baggage rules from today

    New baggage rules from today

    Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

    Rain, thunder to hit across UAE