Early screening can help make a difference

Dubai centre doing sterling work in promoting timely intervention to ensure childhood development

At the heart of every country’s health-care infrastructure and its ability to effectively address the needs of people is a driver that is entirely powered by the people, and not the system. This driver is the discipline of opting for early screening. It’s an onus that must be borne by people as a badge of commitment and responsibility, as they seek timely action by the way of early screenings, which can alter the outcomes of disease management in dramatically positive ways.

While early intervention is indispensable for every disease-management programme, its urgency is accentuated in the domain of children’s health, particularly with regard to developmental delays and lapses in growth milestones. These are critical areas of concern as they could potentially point to a whole spectrum of conditions — including congenital abnormalities such as Down syndrome and autism, to name just two.

The Dubai Early Childhood Development Centre, under the Community Development Authority, is doing sterling work in pushing for early screening of children. It’s a pure logic at work here: The earlier a condition is detected, the sooner it can be diagnosed and treated or managed. There is also another significant advantage that usually escapes collective awareness of people: Early intervention leads to a dramatic reduction in cost of care. Studies have shown that for every $1(Dh 3.67) spent on timely diagnosis of disabilities in children, $7 are saved in rehabilitation later on.

For example, based on the centre’s research, a child with autism needs Dh160,000 to Dh400,00 per year which includes cost for behavioural therapists, psychological support, speech therapists and others, if the child’s condition has not been picked up early on. But if early screening and intervention are factored in, the cost is reduced considerably.

This is not just about espousing economic prudence, this is about recognising that early screening is a fulcrum on which many outcomes hinge: The right of a child to live an optimum quality of life despite a disability owing to parental alacrity and awareness; a reduction in the volume of financial pressure for parents and the strengthening, as opposed to burdening, of a health-care system so it can deliver the best possible options in disease management for all.

The continual awareness being raised by the centre on this issue is commendable for its ability to encourage parents to place their child’s health, well-being and right to a life of dignity above all other considerations.