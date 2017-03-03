Dubai resident’s willpower is an example for all of us

Tiding over the limitations of a prosthetic leg, the Brazilian is a shining example of human grit

A triathlon is a test of a person’s courage, willpower and fitness. It combines the disciplines of swimming, cycling and running. There are various distances, from sprint to the Ironman. The sprint consists of an 800-metre swim, a 24km cycle ride, followed by a 5km run. The full Ironman comprises a 3.9km swim, 180km cycle ride and a full marathon — 42.2km run.

Training has its demands — discipline, healthy diet and even conquering the fear of open water. But one man’s willpower, his courage and determination to succeed must be an example for all of us to put our minds to it and achieve the seeming impossible. Luiz Pradines completed his first triathlon at Abu Dhabi’s TriYAS on February 17, which involved a 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run. He will now be competing in the ITU World Triathlon in Abu Dhabi today. Pradines is a determined athlete. He sets goals and meets them. But he is special.

Pradines, 44, lost his lower leg in a freak accident when he was 11 years old, as he tried to board a moving train. The Brazilian, who has been living in Dubai for 10 years, said his way of life was not healthy. The change came in 2012. He trained. Four years later, he swam the English Channel in 15 hours and 54 minutes.

There is intense pain when he runs with his prosthetic leg, but Pradines loves the reward of crossing the finish line. His is a story of human grit in the face of adversity, the will to surmount the insurmountable, the energy to beat the lows.

Pradines should be a lesson for all of us — where there is a will, there is a way.