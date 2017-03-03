Dubai resident’s willpower is an example for all of us

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dubai resident’s willpower is an example for all of us

Tiding over the limitations of a prosthetic leg, the Brazilian is a shining example of human grit
Gulf News
 

A triathlon is a test of a person’s courage, willpower and fitness. It combines the disciplines of swimming, cycling and running. There are various distances, from sprint to the Ironman. The sprint consists of an 800-metre swim, a 24km cycle ride, followed by a 5km run. The full Ironman comprises a 3.9km swim, 180km cycle ride and a full marathon — 42.2km run.

Training has its demands — discipline, healthy diet and even conquering the fear of open water. But one man’s willpower, his courage and determination to succeed must be an example for all of us to put our minds to it and achieve the seeming impossible. Luiz Pradines completed his first triathlon at Abu Dhabi’s TriYAS on February 17, which involved a 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run. He will now be competing in the ITU World Triathlon in Abu Dhabi today. Pradines is a determined athlete. He sets goals and meets them. But he is special.

Pradines, 44, lost his lower leg in a freak accident when he was 11 years old, as he tried to board a moving train. The Brazilian, who has been living in Dubai for 10 years, said his way of life was not healthy. The change came in 2012. He trained. Four years later, he swam the English Channel in 15 hours and 54 minutes.

There is intense pain when he runs with his prosthetic leg, but Pradines loves the reward of crossing the finish line. His is a story of human grit in the face of adversity, the will to surmount the insurmountable, the energy to beat the lows.

Pradines should be a lesson for all of us — where there is a will, there is a way.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    0%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    Abu Dhabi
    follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
    Dubai
    follow this tag on MGNDubai
    United Nations
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

    also in Editorials

    War crimes in Syria must be accounted for

    Related News

    Renewal of Philippine passports in 3 weeks

    Indian workers face pension woes

    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

    Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

    Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

    Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

    Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

    Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

    Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

    Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

    Read this before you pack your travel bags

    Read this before you pack your travel bags

    Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

    Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

    Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

    Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

    Indian workers face pension woes

    Indian workers face pension woes

    Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins

    Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins