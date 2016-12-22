Mobile
Dubai budget is a boost for growth

The plan outlay for 2017 seeks to offer vital support to innovation and creativity
Gulf News
 

The Government of Dubai has made an important commitment to the growth of the emirate with a 2017 budget that is committed to expansion and fostering the essential entrepreneurial thinking that allows the emirate’s economy to flourish and do well in the teeth of global competition. Dubai has never based its economic success on the narrow thinking of protectionism that creates false walls behind which business may flourish in the face of the reality of global competition. Instead, Dubai has worked to provide an environment in which business can try new ideas and build new links to create new businesses.

The largest boost to confidence from the budget is that the total spend of Dh47.3 billion is up 2.6 per cent compared to 2016. But it is also important to note that spending on infrastructure has gone up by a lot more with a rise of 27 per cent.

Even allowing for special new infrastructure for Expo 2020 is a substantial increase and shows the government’s long-term focus on creating the right environment for business and the residents of the emirate. The importance of infrastructure spending is that it has an impact for many years and long after the current budget will have faded from memory, its impact will continue to be felt.

Dubai is determined to promote a culture based on innovation and creativity, which is why it is good to see that 8 per cent of the total spend has gone towards performance development and asserting a culture of excellence, innovation and creativity. No government can simply order innovation to occur because it comes from within the mind of each individual, but governments can do a lot to encourage individual enterprise and risk-taking spirit that is at the core of innovation. This can be in government structures that otherwise would be prone to remain inert and also by offering training to build the right skills and business structures that foster innovation.

It is also a key indicator of Dubai’s financial health that the 2017 budget only runs a small deficit of Dh2.5 billion, that is only 0.6 per cent of its gross domestic product, and is eminently manageable. Another indicator of financial health is the success the emirate has achieved in diversifying its revenue towards long-term, sustainable sources because the majority of government income comes from fees and customs duty, which comprise 16 per cent of revenue, while oil accounts for only 6 per cent.

    In Agreement

    100%

    People need to desist from jaywalking

