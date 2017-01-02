Mobile
Dubai always victorious when staging events

Leadership’s vision and citizens’ love of nation coupled with hard work a recipe for success
Gulf News
 

The figures are staggering. More than two million attended the New Year’s Eve party in Dubai. About 650,000 revellers flocked around Burj Khalifa. And fireworks were held across 160 locations. It was a big night. Indeed a massive party night.

New York and Sydney are the known destinations for New Year’s Eve fireworks. But Dubai has taken its place in that realm by staging a night of full of fanfare and a spectacular display of fireworks year after year. And this time was no different. At the stroke of midnight, the city was bathed in dazzling lights and a symphony of colour that left the world gasping in wonder and delight. The arrangements and discipline showed by the millions were as wondrous as the dance of lights.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has said government departments have once again proved in highlighting that the UAE and Dubai is a safe, secure and stable destination, especially when it comes to global events.

More than 4,000 volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure that the party went smooth. The authorities made impeccable arrangements and traffic management was excellent. Citizens, residents and tourists maintained discipline as they savoured the night. It was testimony to Dubai’s spirit — the unity that binds people across nationalities.

Dubai has built a reputation that it is a grand city that hosts grand events. And behind the scenes work men and women for weeks and months on end to ensure that when the big day dawns, Dubai shines. Success comes because of a leadership’s vision and citizens’ love of their land. And this is why Dubai is always a winner.

    100%

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United Arab Emirates
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
    Dubai
    follow this tag on MGNDubai
    Burj Khalifa
    follow this tag on MGNBurj Khalifa

