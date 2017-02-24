Distracted driving is becoming a social malaise

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Distracted driving is becoming a social malaise

As youth and adults are guilty of using cell phones, perhaps children can serve as agents of change
Gulf News
 

Forty two families in Dubai alone mourned the loss of their loved ones last year because they died due to distracted driving. That’s 42 lives too many lost for a reason that was entirely avoidable. One of the biggest causes of distracted driving is the use of mobile phones in cars.

The rising statistics of traffic fines and fatalities due to this is on the verge of becoming a societal malaise. Last year, Dubai Police recorded 59,891 cases of people using phones while driving, an increase from 49,643 in 2015.

In 2014, police recorded 45,499 such offences while in 2013, the figure stood at 35,734. There can no greater indictment of the human capacity for self-delusion than the fact that people believe they can abuse, subjugate or misunderstand the role of technology in their lives, and not suffer from the consequences.

Even as experts of all stripes warn us about the dangers of distracted driving, even as numerous and continual awareness campaigns are launched year after year by the authorities and statistics of fatalities and injuries scream out in daily headlines, the technology addicts continue to nurture the whimsy that they are not the intended targets of this good advice. This arrogance, or foolishness, as the case may be, is what needs to be banished if we are to witness this tide of woe recede.

While the argument that making the penalties more stiff — a Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points and impounding of the vehicle for 30 days, as opposed to the current fine of Dh200 and four black points, which is being considered by authorities in Dubai — holds merit, it does not guarantee that respect for life and limb will triumph over carelessness. When has the fear of being fined stopped people from taking risks? Reread the numbers above to realise that penalties are not a panacea.

So where do we go from here? As youth and adults both vie for the blame in using mobile phones while driving, we must look for some lateral solutions and the efforts of the Dubai authorities in educating children on road safety through various initiatives bear a special mention.

Children make for formidable agents of change. Ask those parents who have learnt to switch off the lights as they leave a room or turn off the tap while shaving. Maybe it is the generation of tomorrow that will teach the people of today about getting their priorities right.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    83%

  • Disagree

    17%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    50%17%17%17%
    Expand

    Share your views.

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    83%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    Dubai
    follow this tag on MGNDubai
    )
     

    Add Your Comment

    Click Here

    also in Editorials

    Tensions are running high in the South China Sea

    Related Opinion

    New maternity leave rules are most welcome

    Related News

    Saudi king kicks off Asia tour in Malaysia

    12:05 pm

    School transfer regulations perplex parents

    01:13 pm
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

    Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

    Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

    Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays

    Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

    Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

    VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

    VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

    Dawood contract killing bid foiled

    Dawood contract killing bid foiled

    Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

    Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

    Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

    Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

    Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

    Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband