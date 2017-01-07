Mobile
Dhoni benchmark is now the challenge for Kohli

As the surprise over India’s limited-overs captain’s decision to step down sinks in, it’s time to embrace a new era
Gulf News
 

If the transition had been seamless so far — unlike so many instances in the past among other leading cricket-playing nations — then a lion’s share of the credit has to go to former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s pragmatism and sense of timing. If a sudden decision by Dhoni, at the fag end of 2014, to quit Test had pitchforked Indian cricket’s golden boy Virat Kohli to being in charge of the Test team, then the probation period of sorts for last one and-a-half years has made Kohli ready for the overall charge.

Having said that, one must admit that it won’t be easy to emulate Dhoni’s record as a captain. There is virtually nothing that he hasn’t achieved as a captain across all formats of the game — the two World Cups in shorter formats, Champions Trophy, a brilliant record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as the No 1 Test team ranking.

The art of survival as captain of Indian cricket is a different one — where the key to longevity is a combination of the patience of a Zen monk and fortitude to cope with the great expectations of a cricket-crazy country. This is something that helped a Dhoni or a Sourav Ganguly last the distance that they did and it’s where Kohli’s big challenge lies.

The latter, the best batsman in the modern game today on form, had everything going for him during his tenure as the Test captain. But the troughs, along with the peaks, will be round the corner soon and this is where Kohli has to keep calm. Fortunately for him, Kohli will have the benefit of Dhoni’s company in limited-overs challenges for some more time to come!

    In Agreement

    86%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    India
    follow this tag on MGNIndia
    Virat Kohli
    follow this tag on MGNVirat Kohli

