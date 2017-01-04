Mobile
Creation of food bank testimony to UAE’s compassion

More nations must act to end suffering of more than 795 million people in the world who go hungry
Gulf News
 

The World Food Programme (WFP) says there are about 795 million people in the world who do not have enough food to lead a healthy life. The figure translates into one in nine people. Poor nutrition leads to half of deaths in children under the age of five years — 3.1 million children each year. One out of six children — about 100 million — in developing countries is underweight. About 66 million primary school-age children attend classes hungry across the developing world — 23 million in Africa alone. The WFP estimates that $3.2 billion (Dh12.87 billion) is needed per year to feed all 66 million hungry school-age children.

The statistics are shocking. The human suffering unfathomable. And yet, food wastage is rampant the world over, without a thought for the tears of hunger that stream down the eyes of the young and old.

But the UAE, which has topped the list for disbursing aid the world over, has taken a giant leap in helping to curb waste and cure hunger. His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the formation of the UAE Food Bank to eliminate waste and distribute food to the needy in the UAE and abroad.

Shaikh Mohammad dedicated the formation of the food bank to his 11th anniversary as Ruler of Dubai yesterday. Shaikh Mohammad called on public and private organisations and the UAE community to dedicate the celebration of his Accession Day to charity initiatives. The food bank initiative coincides with the Year of Giving, which was declared by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan last month.

The food bank will work with hotels, restaurants, supermarkets and farms to store and package excess fresh food. It will then work with volunteers and partners to distribute the food within and outside the UAE. The initiative also aims to position Dubai to be the first city in the region to achieve zero food wastage.

The world has evolved, but the international community has not been able to end hunger. The UAE has taken a definite step to feed the hungry, those without any hope, at a time when the world has been plagued by violence and terror, when suffering has been heart-breaking. More nations should take such steps to end hunger. The UAE and its leadership has always held compassion as one of its core values. The creation of a food bank stems from that core — compassion.

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    100%

    Dangers of refined sugar consumption are legion

