Community policing in UAE gets further boost

Sharjah Police’s Suburb of Happiness Award is one more feather in nation’s cap to promote safety for all
Gulf News
 

Harnessing the power of a community so it works as a stabilising societal force is not a new understanding and the ability to keep this truth in sight while formulating progressive policies always requires fresh vigour. The Sharjah Police has demonstrated this with its new initiative called Suburb of Happiness Award. An annual award, it will recognise the work of the public in five categories of cooperation with the police to curb crime in the emirate and secure their neighbourhoods and as such, is a commendable step forward in crime prevention.

When people are made a part of the solution, rather than being regarded as components of the problem, the resultant breakthroughs on formidable challenges are many and community policing is primed to offer such breakthroughs predicated as it is on inclusiveness. It’s a way of utilising human resources at their most effective to create a network of people radars that can spot negative behaviours in the making, thereby potentially increasing the chances of helping authorities prevent crimes as opposed to solving them.

Happily, community policing and community bonding of the police and people have developed strong roots in the UAE. Abu Dhabi Police, for instance, launched community policing in 2005. As part of its ‘We Are All Police’ initiative, Emiratis and expatriates have been invited to become community officers in their neighbourhoods. Dubai Police’s community and social outreach programmes are many and play an invaluable role in upholding a secure environment.

What drives all these initiatives is the outcome desired by both the police and public — creating a society that enables everyone to live in an atmosphere of amity, mutual trust and safety.

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United Arab Emirates
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates

