Colonisation is nothing more than greed

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Colonisation is nothing more than greed

Only Netanyahu and Trump stand together while the rest of the world supports the Palestinian cause
Gulf News
 

There are few words that can explain the greed, ignorance and arrogance of the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — and ever few still that express the anger, frustration and insult heaped upon the Palestinian people these past months. Since the election of Donald Trump in the United States to the Oval Office, Netanyahu and his criminal cronies in cabinet have embarked upon a land grab and colonisation projects with all of the fury of men possessed by greed and avarice.

The latest insult came on Tuesday night when the Israeli regime announced the construction of 3,000 colony homes for the exclusive settlement of Jews in the occupied West Bank. The announcement is the fourth such in the less than two weeks since the inauguration of Trump. Since the January 20 inauguration, Israel has approved the construction of 566 housing units in three colony areas of occupied east Jerusalem and announced the building of 2,502 more in the West Bank.

On Thursday last week, regime officials gave the final approval for 153 colony homes in occupied east Jerusalem. They had been frozen under pressure from the previous US administration of President Barack Obama, which had warned that colonies could derail hopes of a negotiated two-state solution.

Make no mistake, these unconscionable and unscrupulous actions are the work of right-wing Zionists who believe that their new man in the White House will do nothing to impede their greed. Indeed, his commitment to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied east Jerusalem merely serves to underscore his unbridled support for their morally corrupt regime.

But for all of these colonisation moves, there is a regrettable consequence in that a lasting and just peace for the Palestinians people — based a two-state solution — is further removed. These provocations merely serve to stiffen the resolve of all who support the Palestinian cause that they must endure and will overcome.

For the past seven decades, Palestinians have been deprived of their liberty and lands, their homes demolished, their people held without trial, their sons killed and imprisoned, and families treated to indignities from an illegal government intent on erasing history and heritage. But make no mistake, the Palestinian people and their cause shall not be forgotten by the international community. These acts of colonisation are the deeds of a regime that has finally been eviscerated at the United Nations Security Council.

The world stands with Palestine, and only Netanyahu and Trump stand together in an axis of snivel.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    50%

  • Disagree

    50%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    50%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    Benjamin Netanyahu
    follow this tag on MGNBenjamin Netanyahu
    Israel
    follow this tag on MGNIsrael
    United Nations
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

    Gallery

    Punch Line - Series 35

    also in Editorials

    Leveraging rural economy and the vote bank

    Related Opinion

    Syria’s fate still hangs in the balance

    New maternity leave rules are most welcome

    Related News

    Nuclear: US warns North Korea

    10:20 am

    Uber boss Kalanick quits Trump panel

    06:05 am

    Gallery

    Best illustrations of the year 2016
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

    Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

    US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

    US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

    Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

    Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

    How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

    How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

    Brit woman living in a car lands job

    Brit woman living in a car lands job

    US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

    US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

    Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

    Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

    ‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

    ‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

    Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

    Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa