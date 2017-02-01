Colonisation is nothing more than greed

Only Netanyahu and Trump stand together while the rest of the world supports the Palestinian cause

There are few words that can explain the greed, ignorance and arrogance of the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — and ever few still that express the anger, frustration and insult heaped upon the Palestinian people these past months. Since the election of Donald Trump in the United States to the Oval Office, Netanyahu and his criminal cronies in cabinet have embarked upon a land grab and colonisation projects with all of the fury of men possessed by greed and avarice.

The latest insult came on Tuesday night when the Israeli regime announced the construction of 3,000 colony homes for the exclusive settlement of Jews in the occupied West Bank. The announcement is the fourth such in the less than two weeks since the inauguration of Trump. Since the January 20 inauguration, Israel has approved the construction of 566 housing units in three colony areas of occupied east Jerusalem and announced the building of 2,502 more in the West Bank.

On Thursday last week, regime officials gave the final approval for 153 colony homes in occupied east Jerusalem. They had been frozen under pressure from the previous US administration of President Barack Obama, which had warned that colonies could derail hopes of a negotiated two-state solution.

Make no mistake, these unconscionable and unscrupulous actions are the work of right-wing Zionists who believe that their new man in the White House will do nothing to impede their greed. Indeed, his commitment to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied east Jerusalem merely serves to underscore his unbridled support for their morally corrupt regime.

But for all of these colonisation moves, there is a regrettable consequence in that a lasting and just peace for the Palestinians people — based a two-state solution — is further removed. These provocations merely serve to stiffen the resolve of all who support the Palestinian cause that they must endure and will overcome.

For the past seven decades, Palestinians have been deprived of their liberty and lands, their homes demolished, their people held without trial, their sons killed and imprisoned, and families treated to indignities from an illegal government intent on erasing history and heritage. But make no mistake, the Palestinian people and their cause shall not be forgotten by the international community. These acts of colonisation are the deeds of a regime that has finally been eviscerated at the United Nations Security Council.

The world stands with Palestine, and only Netanyahu and Trump stand together in an axis of snivel.