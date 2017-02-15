Mobile
Astana must prepare for more inclusive talks on Syria in Geneva

Russia, Iran and Turkey are keen to manipulate the Syrian dialogue to their benefit
Gulf News
 

Syria needs a complete and widespread ceasefire, which should then move on to become a permanent truce under which a proper end to the fighting can be negotiated. This requires as many participants as possible to be present and they should be willing to commit to the process. This is what was offered by the Geneva Process and the danger of the new round of peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana is that it is not inclusive and is open to manipulation by the three governments that have backed it.

Turkey, Iran and Russia found common cause in rescuing the regime from collapse and they have picked opposition groups to attend the talks that suit their own interests.

The new Astana talks follow a previous gathering in January and will now lead straight on to wider talks in Geneva under the guidance of the United Nations. The Geneva Process is the agreed way forward for Syria that involves implementing a ceasefire, setting up an interim regime and then moving forward to a new constitution and a more inclusive Syria in which President Bashar Al Assad will not play a role.

The regime has rejected this approach and is delighted to work with the more sympathetic Russians and Iranians who sent troops to fight in defence of the regime.

The three-way civil war involves the regime, the opposition, and Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant). Not all these groups are invited to Astana, but even if they are not there they are still a force on the ground and will necessarily be part of the final disposition of any forces. For example, the Astana talks excluded the Kurds — thanks to Turkish hatred of their ideas — and the more Islamist Syrian forces like Ahrar Al Sham and Jabhat Fatah Al Sham — thanks to Russian and Iranian hatred of their position. And in addition, Daesh was never going to be included and remains the target of the international coalition against terror.

Russia is using its intervention in Syria to rebuild its position in the Arab world. Iran is seeking to entrench itself in yet another Arab state, and Turkey needs a more compliant neighbour. It may be that these cynical forces can help push some part of the Syrian war towards peace, but a lasting solution can only come from a wider consensus, which is why the Geneva Process matters.

