Ambassador exposes May’s desperate lack of Brexit strategy

British PM must make public her negotiating principles and prepare for an open discussion
Gulf News
 

British Prime Minister Theresa May is clearly in trouble over her failure to muster a coherent strategy to implement Britain’s departure from the European Union (EU). She has refused to publicly discuss any Brexit possibilities and has justified the government’s silence by insisting that she does not want to show her hand in advance. She has limited her public expectations of Brexit to insisting that “Brexit means Brexit” and that it will be “red, white and blue”.

This kind of nonsense gives no clue to any precise policies, but there was a hope that she was developing some coherent strategy in the back rooms. That hope was destroyed earlier this week by the resignation statement of the British Ambassador to the EU. Sir Ivan Rogers left the Foreign Office because his advice was being ignored, but it was more important that he also told his staff that he did not know what the government’s objectives were in the negotiations. He is one of the very few British diplomats with extensive knowledge of the EU and he will be in the front line of the talks that are due to start in a few weeks.

It is deeply concerning for anyone who wants Britain to have a smooth exit from the EU that the premier British diplomat on the topic is ignorant of the government’s policy.

This raises the awful prospect that the Toxic Trio: Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Brexit Secretary David Davies and International Trade Secretary Liam Fox are going to tackle the most complicated challenge Britain has faced in decades on their own, without much support from the civil service. Each of these individuals has enjoyed a spotty political career, spending large periods out of office as they were dumped or ignored by their prime minister. Each of them used the referendum to win back some party influence, but May surprised them by making them responsible for the negotiations.

This had less to do with their political skills and more to do with May’s need to keep the Conservatives united as much as possible despite their deep divide over Europe.

It is time that May made public her negotiating principles and prepared for a well-ordered and open discussion that includes the politicians, civil servants and public, so that Britain can develop a political consensus on what it expects from Brexit. Any other route will alienate large sections of British society and is very dangerous.

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    Brexit
    follow this tag on MGNBrexit
    Boris Johnson
    follow this tag on MGNBoris Johnson
    Theresa May
    follow this tag on MGNTheresa May
    United Kingdom
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

    also in Editorials

    Israel must be condemned for targeting Duncan

    Quote Board

