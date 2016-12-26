Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Al Assad regime has no reason to cheer

Although the final chapter on Aleppo has been written, there are many more pages to account for the war in Syria
Gulf News
 

In the past days, the Syrian regime of President Bashar Al Assad has claimed victory in its five-year struggle to regain control of Aleppo, its largest city. Over that time, those who opposed his regime and took to arms and the alleys of what once was the commercial centre of Syria, fought against a tide that would inevitably sweep them away.

That tide, however, unleashed horrors of war that inflicted brutality, barrel bombs and barbarity on a mostly unprotected civilian population held captive in enclaves amid deplorable conditions.

While the regime is enthusiastic in its words used to describe the end of rebel opposition there, the reality is that the forces loyal to Al Assad are likely to have committed war crimes. The indiscriminate use of barrel bombs — dropping containers laden with explosives onto market and public places — the wanton and deliberate targeting of medical facilities and clinics used to treat the wounded, the callous destruction of any civilian redoubt by heavy artillery and the unleashing of the air power of the Russian air force, its jets and attack helicopters, onto city districts incapable of repelling aerial assaults, collectively amount to fitting into the moral, if not the actual legal, definition of war crimes.

If there is glee in the regime, then those elsewhere should be deeply ashamed that international efforts to assist those under assault in Aleppo collectively amounted to just about nothing. Repeated attempts to organise lasting ceasefires, to provide aid, to allow for humanitarian corridors, to allow for a timely and organised evacuation of a civilian population came to nought.

Although the final chapter on Aleppo has been written, there are many more pages that will account for the wars that are ripping Syria apart.

Yes, the regime forces, Hezbollah and the Russian allies will now target Idlib to retake the last rebel stronghold in the broken land. But while that is under way, the terrorist threat of Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) still endures and remains potent. It lost Palmyra to regime forces, but has since managed to retake the city. In effect, the Al Assad allies are simply not capable now of fighting a war on two fronts.

While the West and its allies are committed to the principles of the Geneva rounds of talks on the future of Syria, there is a reality that the grouping of Russia, Iran and Turkey will decide the fate of Syria. And that will be another tragedy for the Syrian people.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    40%

  • Disagree

    60%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    13%17%17%52%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    40%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    Iran
    follow this tag on MGNIran
    Syria
    follow this tag on MGNSyria
    Iraq
    follow this tag on MGNIraq
    Bashar Al Assad
    follow this tag on MGNBashar Al Assad
    Russia
    follow this tag on MGNRussia

    also in Editorials

    Sometimes, fate lines up in a wonderful way

    Related News

    Russia, Turkey ‘agree on Syria ceasefire plan’

    06:03 pm

    Hadi visits oilfield, vows to boost production

    04:53 pm
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

    Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

    Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

    Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

    Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

    Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

    UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

    UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

    Engineer jailed for offending Islam

    Engineer jailed for offending Islam

    DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

    DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

    Retired policeman accused of raping girl

    Retired policeman accused of raping girl

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays

    UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

    UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees