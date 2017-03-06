Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Air-pollution must be addressed

WHO report should be enough to convince every one of the need to clean up the air we breathe
Gulf News
 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has sounded the alarm bells on air pollution, finding that 1.7 million children die every year because they live in polluted environments. The WHO report says that a quarter of all global deaths of children under five are due to unhealthy or polluted environments including dirty water and air, second-hand smoke and a lack of adequate hygiene. The reports says such unsanitary and polluted environments can lead to fatal cases of diarrhoea, malaria and pneumonia.

Sadly, the images of people in the streets wearing masks as they go about their daily business in air that’s thick, smog that lingers or in cities where particles are clogging lungs, have failed to convince us that there is a serious issue.

What’s even more worrying is a deliberate attempt to undermine and roll back the progress that a host of governments and a raft of environmental agencies have put in place to try and stem this global crisis. There are still naysayers and US President Donald Trump is in their ranks — who believe that our industrial and societal advances have little or no effect on our natural climate and its air quality. Indeed, Trump himself is determined to eradicate the work of the US Environmental Protection Agency and its programmes. The reality too is that Americans do not know how good they have it. Fully 92 per cent of the world’s population lives in areas where fine-particulate levels exceed those of WHO’s guidelines. The misery is concentrated: Half of air pollution’s death toll was in China and India alone.

In western Europe, cities are taking up the challenge, the city councils in London, Madrid and Berlin are looking at introducing bans on diesel vehicles by 2020. That’s a radical step, yet it shows that there are environmentalists and representatives who consider the quality of the air their people breathe to be of paramount importance.

There is no easy or quick fix — and nothing can ever replace the loss of so many young lives who have needlessly died because of our collective industrialisation when profits were placed over pollution’s effects. But international treaties and the climate change accord reached in Paris last year do go a long way in ensuring that things will improve — over time.

For the accords to work, every nation must commit and play its part. That’s a long-term commitment: Longer than the single term of one US president.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    0%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    India
    follow this tag on MGNIndia
    China
    follow this tag on MGNChina

    Gallery

    Punch Line - Series 36

    also in Editorials

    This travel ban is no better than the first

    Related Opinion

    Support for Fillon is in a free fall

    Expanding naval presence in the Red Sea

    Related News

    Indian gets 15 years jail on terrorism charge

    08:07 am

    Hawaii launches Trump ban legal challenge

    06:06 am

    Gallery

    Best illustrations of the year 2016
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

    Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

    Emirates ID now an insurance card

    Emirates ID now an insurance card

    Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

    Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

    No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

    No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

    British daredevil detained in Dubai

    British daredevil detained in Dubai

    Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

    Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

    Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

    Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

    Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

    Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

    Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

    Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash