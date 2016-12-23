Mobile
Address radicalisation as the root of terror

Those who commit barbaric attacks in the name of religion are distorting peace and love into hatred
Gulf News
 

Security officials and police in Europe have tracked down Anis Amri to Milan, where he was killed in a confrontation yesterday.

The Tunisian had been the main suspect behind the horrific attack on a Berlin Christmas market last Monday. His fingerprints were in the cab and on the door and window pillars of the rig used to drive a trailer laden with steel girders into the crowded seasonal venue, killing 12 and injuring dozens more.

It’s hard to fathom the thinking that will allow a person to commit such an evil-minded and deliberate act that turns an articulated lorry into a weapon of terror, but as events in Nice, France, on Bastille Day earlier this year showed, there are indeed those who are radicalised to believe that these barbaric acts are justified in the name of Islam. Nothing could be farther from the truth: Islam is a faith of peace and hope, love and caring. Those who interpret it as anything otherwise are twisting a beauty into a barbaric belief that is somehow being used to justify acts of murder, vengeance, hatred and division.

Sadly, the Berlin attack has turned the political heat up on German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Her political opponents point to the fact that she advocated bringing a million refugees into Germany’s border at the height of the worst humanitarian and refugee crisis since the end of the Second World War.

The far-right in Germany has said that these newcomers are radical, violent and are the root of such acts of terror. History shows that the far-right in Germany thrives on blaming people, race or religion for political and economic woes and it now seems as if those desperate and desolate refugees who fled the ruins of Syrian cities and the vengeance of Daesh in Iraq are now the targets of the day.

The reality is that Merkel was the champion of the Syrian refugee cause and it was she alone who led the way in making sure that all were given a chance.

There is a lesson too that Europe must remember, and it is one that speaks about the very nature of radicalisation. There isn’t much that can be done to prevent a truck from being driven down any footpath at any time. But turning our backs on refugees and holding them responsible for all the ills will only ensure further radicalisation. And that makes more terror attacks likely.

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    20%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    Angela Merkel
    follow this tag on MGNAngela Merkel
    Iraq
    follow this tag on MGNIraq
    France
    follow this tag on MGNFrance
    Germany
    follow this tag on MGNGermany

    also in Editorials

    Sometimes, fate lines up in a wonderful way

    Related News

    More refugees leaving Germany voluntarily

    04:38 pm
