Abe and Obama made great gestures of reconciliation

Abe’s visit to Pearl Harbor and Obama’s to Hiroshima show an essential willingness to respect the past while moving forward together

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a very important gesture of reconciliation when he offered “sincere and everlasting condolences” to the victims of Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor that killed more than 2,400 Americans. Abe visited the US naval base at Pearl Harbor accompanied by US President Barack Obama, who in May visited Hiroshima to offer condolences for more than 100,000 Japanese killed by the US atomic bomb in 1945.

Both leaders have been criticised for not offering apologies for their predecessors’ acts, but this criticism is not merited. A frank willingness to recognise and regret the past is more important than the mean-spirited finger pointing and seeking to prove any rights and wrongs of two terribly wrong acts. It is very important that both leaders are sincere in their desire to heal the deep wounds that history has landed on the relationship between Japan and the US.

The two visits have done a lot of good by opening up memories of these dreadful acts with shared grief and respect for the dead, and without the rancour of posing as aggressor and victim. Abe’s return visit is a valiant effort to erase the bitter memories of the past that constantly cast a shadow over what should be a much deeper partnership, and to enhance the increasingly important US-Japan alliance. Abe said “the world needs the spirit of tolerance and the power of reconciliation now, and especially now”, and Obama also spoke eloquently on the benefits of peace when he said “the fruits of peace always outweigh the plunder of war. Even when hatred burns hottest, even when the tug of tribalism is at its most primal, we must resist the urge to demonise those who are different”.

Of course, none of this is happening in a vacuum. The politics of the Pacific Rim are about to get a lot more complicated with the US President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to withdraw from the Asia-Pacific trade agreement that Japan saw as cementing the US role in the region, and he also wants Japan to take a more active role in its own defence just as Japan faces increasing aggression from China. The experience of the last 70 years has shown that both nations can work together with honour and respect, and this exchange of visits by Abe and Obama has done so much to celebrate.