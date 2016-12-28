Abe and Obama made great gestures of reconciliation

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Abe and Obama made great gestures of reconciliation

Abe’s visit to Pearl Harbor and Obama’s to Hiroshima show an essential willingness to respect the past while moving forward together
Gulf News
 

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a very important gesture of reconciliation when he offered “sincere and everlasting condolences” to the victims of Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor that killed more than 2,400 Americans. Abe visited the US naval base at Pearl Harbor accompanied by US President Barack Obama, who in May visited Hiroshima to offer condolences for more than 100,000 Japanese killed by the US atomic bomb in 1945.

Both leaders have been criticised for not offering apologies for their predecessors’ acts, but this criticism is not merited. A frank willingness to recognise and regret the past is more important than the mean-spirited finger pointing and seeking to prove any rights and wrongs of two terribly wrong acts. It is very important that both leaders are sincere in their desire to heal the deep wounds that history has landed on the relationship between Japan and the US.

The two visits have done a lot of good by opening up memories of these dreadful acts with shared grief and respect for the dead, and without the rancour of posing as aggressor and victim. Abe’s return visit is a valiant effort to erase the bitter memories of the past that constantly cast a shadow over what should be a much deeper partnership, and to enhance the increasingly important US-Japan alliance. Abe said “the world needs the spirit of tolerance and the power of reconciliation now, and especially now”, and Obama also spoke eloquently on the benefits of peace when he said “the fruits of peace always outweigh the plunder of war. Even when hatred burns hottest, even when the tug of tribalism is at its most primal, we must resist the urge to demonise those who are different”.

Of course, none of this is happening in a vacuum. The politics of the Pacific Rim are about to get a lot more complicated with the US President-elect Donald Trump’s pledge to withdraw from the Asia-Pacific trade agreement that Japan saw as cementing the US role in the region, and he also wants Japan to take a more active role in its own defence just as Japan faces increasing aggression from China. The experience of the last 70 years has shown that both nations can work together with honour and respect, and this exchange of visits by Abe and Obama has done so much to celebrate.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    0%

  • Disagree

    100%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    China
    follow this tag on MGNChina
    Japan
    follow this tag on MGNJapan

    Gallery

    Punch Line - Series 34

    also in Editorials

    The curtain comes down on 2016

    Related Opinion

    South Korea’s President Park must go

    Brexit is dividing the British government

    Related News

    Visitors flock to UAE for holiday season

    06:00 pm

    Ban Ki-moon buoyed by climate accord

    05:43 pm

    Gallery

    Best illustrations of the year 2016
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Dubai health insurance deadline extended

    Dubai health insurance deadline extended

    Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

    Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

    Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

    Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

    Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

    Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

    Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

    Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

    UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

    UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays

    Engineer jailed for offending Islam

    Engineer jailed for offending Islam

    Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

    Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan