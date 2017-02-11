US blocks UN job for former Palestinian PM

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

US blocks UN job for former Palestinian PM

Salam Fayyad was going to be appointed envoy to Libya

Gulf News
 

Untied Nations: The United States on Friday blocked the appointment of former Palestinian prime minister Salam Fayyad to be the new UN envoy to Libya.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley said in a statement that she did not “support the signal this appointment would send within the United Nations” where the state of Palestine does not have full membership.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had informed the Security Council this week of his intention to name Fayyad to lead the UN support mission in Libya and help broker talks on a faltering political deal.

Haley said the US was “disappointed” to see the letter from Guterres, his first appointment of an envoy to a major conflict area.

“For too long the UN has been unfairly biased in favor of the Palestinian Authority to the detriment of our allies in Israel,” said the US ambassador.

“Going forward, the US will act, not just talk, in support of our allies.”

The UN chief had given the council until late Friday to consider the choice, and the US came forward to raise objections.

Fayyad, 64, was prime minister of the Palestinian Authority from 2007 to 2013, and also served as finance minister twice.

He had been tapped to replace Martin Kobler of Germany, who has been the Libya envoy since November 2015.

US President Donald Trump and Haley have criticised the United Nations for adopting a resolution in December that demanded an end to Israeli colony building.

Bolivia raised objections to the statement, saying it should include a reference to the UN resolution condemning colonies that also denounces violence.

The council will discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Wednesday, the same day that Trump is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

In a shift from his previous hardine support for Israeli policies, Trump told a Hebrew-language newspaper that he did not believe Israeli colony expansion was “good for peace”.

Guterres’s spokesman declined to comment on the US rejection of the UN chief’s choice to represent him in Libya.

More from News

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGNBenjamin Netanyahu
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya
Palestinian Authority
follow this tag on MGNPalestinian Authority

filed under

GulfNewsNews

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGN
Israel
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In News

Beyonce performs at Grammys with baby bump

Framed Gallery

Pictures: US dam in danger of failing

News Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

GN Most Popular

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year