Sharjah sets up Year of Giving committee

Committee will be responsible for coordinating efforts on strategic initiative

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Sharjah has set up a temporary local committee that will be responsible for coordinating efforts across the emirate on strategic initiatives for the Year of Giving.

The council meeting, chaired by Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, issued Executive Council resolution No. 2 of 2017, setting up the local committee for the Year of Giving.

The committee will be chaired by Sultan Ali Bin Butti Al Muhairi, secretary-general of the council and member of the Higher National Committee for the Year of Giving.

A deputy chairman will be elected during the committee’s first meeting.

Temporary housing

The council also issued Resolution No. 3 of 2017 concerning the regulations for temporary housing in Sharjah.

The resolution aims to regulate the mechanism for securing alternative and temporary housing for families whose immediate situation requires them to move, whether it is due to their house suffering damage that can pose a danger to the family or due to social reasons.

The resolution includes terms and conditions for acquiring the alternative housing aid, cases eligible for applying, the aid’s value and ways to pay it.

