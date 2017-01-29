Ministers to hold two-hour real-time Twitter dialogue

Dubai

A two-hour interactive dialogue will take place today (Monday) on the #YearOfGiving Twitter hashtag to encourage residents to give ideas and suggestions for the Giving Retreat scheduled on Wednesday.

Ohoud Al Roumi, the UAE Minister of State for Happiness, will spearhead the virtual dialogue on Twitter form 1pm to 2pm on Monday, to be followed by Shamma Al Mazroui, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, from 3pm to 4pm.

The virtual dialogue is being held in the run-up to the Giving Retreat scheduled on Wednesday under the directive of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The online discussion also seeks to align the contribution of the ‘Serving the Nation’ pillar of the Giving Retreat, headed by Al Mazroui, to the ‘legislations and policies’ pillar, which is headed by Al Roumi.

Both ministers will engage with Twitter users and take note of ideas and suggestions to be shared with government officials and retreat participants who can shape them into actionable programmes and initiatives that serve the strategic goals of the retreat and the wider UAE Year of Giving.

The dialogue also aims to help develop educational and awareness policies, boost a culture of charity in the country, and establish a new model for constructive cooperation and positive partnership between the UAE’s residents, citizens and leadership.

“This cultural aspect also forms a foundation for building true happiness. Happiness is directly linked to giving, the contribution to the wellness of others brings satisfaction and inclusiveness. The Year of Giving makes us aware that ultimate happiness for all individuals across different walks of life comes from dedicating their time and efforts to the service of everyone, to their societies and to their nations,” Al Roumi said.

For her part, Al Mazroui said engaging the youth and the society as a whole in an open dialogue about finding ways to serve those in need is important.

“We are keen to build a national consensus on the values of charity and giving, and to bring together our communities in defining ways to work together,” Al Mazroui said.