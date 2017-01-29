Lawyers Association launches Dh1m endowment for needy

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Lawyers Association launches Dh1m endowment for needy

Individuals to get free legal consultation according to agreement signed with MBRGCEC

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE’s Lawyers Association on Sunday launched a Dh1 million legal consultation endowment for the needy individuals in cooperation with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC).

The endowment is in line with ‘The Year of Giving’ initiative announced by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the ‘Global Vision for Endowment’, launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

A media statement said that the lawyers association will be allowed to use Dubai Endowment logo by the MBRGCEC. The permission to use the logo demonstrates the association’s contribution to the vision of the country’s leadership and follows the directives of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, to promote cooperation between government and private entities.

Advocate Zayed Al Shamsi, the Lawyers Association’s chairman said: We have started the legal consultation endowment in accordance with the vision of the UAE leadership and our members will provide free consultation to the needy individuals as a community service.”

MBRGCEC’s secretary general Dr Hamad Al Hammadi said: “We are keen to search for areas that can be supported by Dubai Endowment. We hope that the endowment launched by the UAE Lawyers Association will motivate other NGOs to participate and launch other innovative endowments.”

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEYear of giving

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN
zayed remembered
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis