Lawyers Association launches Dh1m endowment for needy
Dubai: The UAE’s Lawyers Association on Sunday launched a Dh1 million legal consultation endowment for the needy individuals in cooperation with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy (MBRGCEC).
The endowment is in line with ‘The Year of Giving’ initiative announced by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the ‘Global Vision for Endowment’, launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
A media statement said that the lawyers association will be allowed to use Dubai Endowment logo by the MBRGCEC. The permission to use the logo demonstrates the association’s contribution to the vision of the country’s leadership and follows the directives of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, to promote cooperation between government and private entities.
Advocate Zayed Al Shamsi, the Lawyers Association’s chairman said: We have started the legal consultation endowment in accordance with the vision of the UAE leadership and our members will provide free consultation to the needy individuals as a community service.”
MBRGCEC’s secretary general Dr Hamad Al Hammadi said: “We are keen to search for areas that can be supported by Dubai Endowment. We hope that the endowment launched by the UAE Lawyers Association will motivate other NGOs to participate and launch other innovative endowments.”