Laws to govern charity, volunteering soon

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Laws to govern charity, volunteering soon

National strategy announced at Year of Giving retreat

Image Credit: WAM
Shaikh Mohammad addressing the Year of Giving Retreatin Dubai
 

Dubai: A legislative framework will govern humanitarian activities in the UAE and charity work done by corporate houses will be monitored, it was announced during a retreat on Year of Giving attended by around 100 ministers and officials here Wednesday.

During the retreat held at Dubai Arabian Horse Stud, a national strategy consisting of various humanitarian initiatives was announced by six ministers.

“With the generosity of citizens, the Year of Giving, launched under the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will consolidate our position as a nation and people, especially as we are the most generous nation globally,” said His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who attended the discussions.

“The Year of Giving will be eventful, and everyone will be part of the process for consolidating a culture of giving in our generous nation,” he added, and pointed out that Year of Giving is considered the largest national gathering to create a long-term strategy for charitable work. He expressed his pride with the notable response of the Emirati community with the hashtag #theYearOfGiving, which he launched on his social media accounts. During the retreat, six ministers presented their plans.

Speaking at the retreat, Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said there is a need to create a legislative framework for humanitarian and charity work. While the UAE currently has more than 200,000 registered volunteers, Al Gergawi said the initiatives aim to increase that number and establish a regulatory institution that can monitor the number of hours volunteered by each individual in companies.

“We will introduce an integrated legislative system with a clear framework for Corporate Social Responsibility and Volunteering, both at institutional and individual levels. We will provide volunteers with incentives and a comprehensive framework for volunteering to document and reward their initiatives and efforts… Many young people want to volunteer, but are missing incentive programmes and clear guidance in order to be motivated to start volunteering.” 

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEYear of giving

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
khalifa bin zayedzayed remembered
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Rain hits Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah