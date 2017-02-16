Awqaf foundation donates Dh2.5m to UAE charities

Dubai: The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF) has donated more than Dh2.5 million to several charity organisations that take care of underprivileged segments of society, including widows, orphans and the elderly.

The donation was part of the will of late Emirati philanthropist and AMAF endower Ahmad Baghlaf.

The AMAF presented separate cheques of Dh350,000 each to Dar Al Ber Society in Dubai, Beit Al Khair Society in Dubai, Sharjah Charity International, Sharjah Charity House, Human Appeal International in Ajman, Al Rahmah for Charity in Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ihsan Charity Association in Ajman.

The foundation also donated Dh75,553 to cover the cost of the kidney treatment of some patients at the International Modern Hospital.

“As part of our core priority to improve the lives of less privileged social segments, AMAF is pleased to collaborate with charity and humanitarian organisations in the UAE,” Tayyeb Al Rais, secretary-general of AMAF, said.

Al Rais added that the foundation looked to achieve the mandates of their five endowment banks through their donations. “We prioritise certain social segments in accordance with the directions of the donors that make the endowments,” he said.

Throughout 2016, the AMAF extended its support to many religious, health care, social, and humanitarian organisations and projects in the UAE and abroad.

The AMAF’s contribution is in line with the UAE Year of Giving and the foundation’s objective of enhancing the spirit of social solidarity.

— Alison Xiao is an intern at Gulf News.