Winter in UAE: Temperature drops to 9 degrees

Dubai: Winter has officially started, and with it, temperature has already dipped down to as low as nine degree Celsius in the UAE’s mountain areas.

Damsa is a locality situated 35km in the west of Al Ain.

The December solstice occurs around the world at the same time. This year, the solstice takes place on Wednesday December 21, 2016 at 10.44am GMT (Universal time), which will be 2.44pm in the UAE.

The event marks the start of winter in the northern hemisphere and summer in the southern hemisphere, and is the shortest day of the year.

The winter solstice happens every year when the Sun reaches its most southerly declination of -23.5 degrees, which is why we receive such few hours of daylight.

With winter having started, residents can expect the weather to cool down to 24 degrees Celsius along the coastal areas and 27 degrees Celsius in the internal areas, although blankets of fog is expected to continue in the early morning and late at night until Friday.

On Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology and Meteorology (NCMS) warned motorists of poor visibility on the roads due to heavy fog and mist, which was reduced to 500 metres.

The weather until Friday, according to the NCMS, is expected to be partly cloudy with light to moderate winds, with humidity likely to increase during the night and early morning over some internal and coastal areas.