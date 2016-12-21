Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Winter in UAE: Temperature drops to 9 degrees

Winter Solstice – the shortest day of the year – starts on December 21, 2016, at 2.44pm

Image Credit: GN Archives
 

Dubai: Winter has officially started, and with it, temperature has already dipped down to as low as nine degree Celsius in the UAE’s mountain areas.

Damsa is a locality situated 35km in the west of Al Ain.

The December solstice occurs around the world at the same time. This year, the solstice takes place on Wednesday December 21, 2016 at 10.44am GMT (Universal time), which will be 2.44pm in the UAE.    

The event marks the start of winter in the northern hemisphere and summer in the southern hemisphere, and is the shortest day of the year.

The winter solstice happens every year when the Sun reaches its most southerly declination of -23.5 degrees, which is why we receive such few hours of daylight. 

With winter having started, residents can expect the weather to cool down to 24 degrees Celsius along the coastal areas and 27 degrees Celsius in the internal areas, although blankets of fog is expected to continue in the early morning and late at night until Friday.  

On Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology and Meteorology (NCMS) warned motorists of poor visibility on the roads due to heavy fog and mist, which was reduced to 500 metres. 

The weather until Friday, according to the NCMS, is expected to be partly cloudy with light to moderate winds, with humidity likely to increase during the night and early morning over some internal and coastal areas.

More from Weather

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEWeather

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Weather

UAE motorists urged to be cautious
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video