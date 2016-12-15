Warning: Stay out of the sea until Monday
Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) has warned public not to venture into sea until Monday, due to rough weather and strong winds forecasts.
According to the NCMS, the country will be affected by fresh to strong northwesterly winds by the early morning of Friday to Monday, which may cause blowing dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility, with a significant fall in temperatures over most areas of the UAE.
It also predicted that the sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf, and moderate to slight becoming rough in Oman Sea.