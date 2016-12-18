UAE motorists urged to be cautious due to low horizontal visibility
Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) has urged motorists to be cautious on roads due to low horizontal visibility caused by rough weather and strong winds in various coastal and inland areas of the country.
The centre said that the weather on Sunday will be fair to partly cloudy in general, with another fall of temperature over most areas. Moderate to fresh winds, strong over the sea at times, will cause blowing dust over exposed areas.
Seas will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and rough in the Sea of Oman, and relative humidity will increase during the night and early morning over internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.
The statement added that on Monday the weather will continue to be fair to partly cloudy in general, with another fall in temperature over most areas.