Temperatures to rise after cold snap
Dubai: Despite the snow, billowing winds and gusts of sand over the weekend, temperatures are expected to once again rise in the next few days.
The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) on Sunday predicted the temperature to become higher this week, which will be accompanied with a rise in humidity.
The level of humidity is expected to peak in the early hours of Monday morning, with motorists advised to drive carefully due to less visibility on the roads.
While residents can look forward to partly cloudy skies, the NCMs expects strong cloud formations over the islands and coastal areas during Monday night and Tuesday morning, which can lead to some rain.
The UAE Storm Centre posted a map of the expected precipitation to fall across the Arabian Gulf from February 5-21, 2017.
Temperatures are expected to range between 11C and 21C along the coast, with 7C to 23C expected inland. In the mountains, temperatures will peak at 15C and fall as low as 3C.
Beachgoers have been advised to exercise caution as the sea over the Arabian Gulf and Oman sea will continue to be rough, with a wind speed of up to 36km/h expected.